Advertisement
AD

Mystery Wallet Snags $5.86M Dogecoin from Robinhood

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin sees a significant move as $5.86 million worth of DOGE is transferred from Robinhood to an undisclosed wallet
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 20:49
Mystery Wallet Snags $5.86M Dogecoin from Robinhood
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

A whopping 72.2 million  Dogecoin (DOGE), equivalent to approximately $5.86 million USD, was transferred from Robinhood to an unknown wallet. This is one of the massive transfers that have taken place over the past month. 

Notably whale movements

The past 24 hours have seen other substantial Dogecoin transactions, including a transfer of 100 million DOGE (worth $8.27 million) and 150 million DOGE (valued at $12.4 million) from Robinhood to unknown wallets. 

These transactions are part of a larger pattern of Dogecoin movements observed over the past month. 

Notably, there was a transfer of 150 million DOGE ($12.22 million) from an unknown wallet to Robinhood on Feb. 10, and a 63.7 million DOGE ($5.2 million) move from Bittrex to an unknown wallet on Feb. 9. 

Additionally, early in the month, 100 million DOGE ($7.83 million) and 103.3 million DOGE ($7.91 million) were transferred to Robinhood from unidentified wallets. 

Dogecoin's market dynamics

Despite the large transfers, Dogecoin's price has shown resilience and stability. Currently ranked #11 by market cap, DOGE is trading at $0.08098, with a 1.4% increase over the past 24 hours. 

The 24-hour trading volume for Dogecoin stands at $510.1 million. These figures show a robust market presence and investor confidence in Dogecoin despite the market's inherent volatility and the recent large-scale transactions.

However, as reported by U.Today, the OG meme coin is no longer among the top 10 biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. 

#Dogecoin News #Robinhood
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple Unveils Game-Changing Deal
2024/02/13 20:54
Ripple Unveils Game-Changing Deal
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 13
2024/02/13 20:54
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Price Rebirth and Bitcoin Influence, Here's Correlation
2024/02/13 20:54
XRP Price Rebirth and Bitcoin Influence, Here's Correlation
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Mystery Wallet Snags $5.86M Dogecoin from Robinhood
Ripple Unveils Game-Changing Deal
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 13
Show all