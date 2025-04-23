Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidations in 2025: Bear Market Ended?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With Bitcoin causing the biggest short liquidation event of 2025, the protracted bear market may finally be coming to an end. In just the last day the market saw an incredible $618 million in liquidations with $317 million of that amount coming from Bitcoin. The main cause of this was a huge short squeeze in which 100x shorts with excessive leverage were quickly eliminated.

Data from Coinglass indicates that there is a lot of high-leverage activity on the Bitcoin liquidation heat map, particularly on exchanges like Binance and Bybit. As Bitcoin surged past crucial resistance levels, many short sellers had their stop losses and margin calls hit as evidenced by the concentration of liquidation zones around the $92,000-$94,000 levels.

Technically speaking, Bitcoin is now trading above $93,800 after decisively breaking through several moving average resistances such as the 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs. The bullish narrative is further reinforced by the breakout's technical significance and rising trading volume. A cascading effect of the liquidation mania has driven Bitcoin closer to its next psychological barrier, which is $100,000.

The liquidation heat map shows that there is currently little resistance up to that point, indicating that the rally may go on with little opposition. In addition, market sentiment has changed quickly. Despite the fact that the RSI indicator is approaching overbought territory, the magnitude and momentum of liquidations suggest that this could be the beginning of a new bull phase rather than a brief spike.

The way forward appears clear with the clearing of high leverage shorts and the breaching of technical resistance zones. Bulls have taken back control, and unless there is an outside event that changes this trend, Bitcoin looks to be on track for more short-term growth. This short squeeze could be remembered as the pivotal event of 2025 when the bears lost control and Bitcoin's ascent reached new heights.