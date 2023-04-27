Tech Giant Samsung Inks Partnership with Crypto.com: Details

Tech giant Samsung has inked a partnership with leading cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, a move aimed at driving global crypto adoption and enhancing the smartphone experience for Web3 communities.
In a first for any crypto app, the Crypto.com app's most recent update is specifically optimized for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices, including the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4. The move is meant to boost productivity and offer more robust trading capabilities.
The update enables users to access more tools and resources on a single screen, allowing them to compare a range of tokens simultaneously and more easily than on other mobile devices.
Samsung has a history of involvement in the crypto space, dating back to its introduction of a crypto wallet in the Galaxy S10 smartphone in 2019. The Samsung Blockchain Wallet added support for a slew of popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as integrated with decentralized apps (dApps).In addition, Samsung SDS, a subsidiary of Samsung Group, has been actively involved in the development of blockchain technology.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series has been a game-changer in the smartphone industry, with its foldable form factor and innovative design.
The partnership with Crypto.com is a continuation of Samsung's commitment to the crypto and blockchain industries, reflecting its ongoing efforts to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.