Tech Giant Samsung Inks Partnership with Crypto.com: Details

Thu, 04/27/2023 - 15:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
In new partnership, tech giant Samsung and leading cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com have joined forces to drive global crypto adoption and deliver enhanced smartphone experience to Web3 communities
Tech Giant Samsung Inks Partnership with Crypto.com: Details
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tech giant Samsung has inked a partnership with leading cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, a move aimed at driving global crypto adoption and enhancing the smartphone experience for Web3 communities.

In a first for any crypto app, the Crypto.com app's most recent update is specifically optimized for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices, including the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4. The move is meant to boost productivity and offer more robust trading capabilities.

The update enables users to access more tools and resources on a single screen, allowing them to compare a range of tokens simultaneously and more easily than on other mobile devices.

Samsung has a history of involvement in the crypto space, dating back to its introduction of a crypto wallet in the Galaxy S10 smartphone in 2019. The Samsung Blockchain Wallet added support for a slew of popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as integrated with decentralized apps (dApps).

Related
Samsung to Use Metaverse to Solve Its Recent Issues with Apps and Stock Price Plunge: Report
In addition, Samsung SDS, a subsidiary of Samsung Group, has been actively involved in the development of blockchain technology.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series has been a game-changer in the smartphone industry, with its foldable form factor and innovative design.

The partnership with Crypto.com is a continuation of Samsung's commitment to the crypto and blockchain industries, reflecting its ongoing efforts to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption #Samsung Galaxy S10
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $100 Billion Plunge With $400 Million Liquidation: Most Bizarre Day in Crypto
04/27/2023 - 17:00
$100 Billion Plunge With $400 Million Liquidation: Most Bizarre Day in Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image IOTA's Shimmer EVM Testnet Reaches Remarkable Milestones Weeks After Launch
04/27/2023 - 15:45
IOTA's Shimmer EVM Testnet Reaches Remarkable Milestones Weeks After Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Suddenly Drops to $0 on Bitrue, 3.1 Trillion SHIB at Risk as Voyager Deal Fails, BONE Scores Fourth Exchange Listing in Days: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/27/2023 - 15:35
XRP Suddenly Drops to $0 on Bitrue, 3.1 Trillion SHIB at Risk as Voyager Deal Fails, BONE Scores Fourth Exchange Listing in Days: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina