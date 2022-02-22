Big Cardano News Is in the Works, Says Bitrue Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details

News
Tue, 02/22/2022 - 15:20
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Big Cardano news underway: Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitrue
Big Cardano News Is in the Works, Says Bitrue Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, top cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue maintains its ''big Cardano news'' is still underway.

Bitrue earlier announced that it was going to make a special announcement that will demonstrate its ''real'' support for Cardano shortly after the SUNDAE listing.

In further updates, Bitrue says its next phase of Cardano (ADA) support is expected to launch on Feb. 24. Bitrue has remained a vocal backer of Cardano's endeavor to be the first trading platform to facilitate the trade of Cardano native assets with the launch of OccamFi.

Positive news on the horizon despite price declines

U.K. law firm gunnercooke has announced it is now accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano as payment for legal and professional services, claiming to be the first major law firm in the U.K. to do so. Coinpass, a U.K.-based crypto exchange, has teamed with gunnercooke to make the transactions possible.

As reported by U.Today, the Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity, even surpassing top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum in terms of transaction volume lately.

Amid a string of favorable fundamentals, Cardano's price has declined steadily since attaining all-time highs of $3.09 in September 2022. The declines intensified as ADA took a drubbing, together with the rest of the cryptocurrency market since the start of the year. On Feb. 22, ADA plunged to $0.12, the lowest level since late April 2021. At a present price of $0.88, ADA remains down 71.93% from its all-time highs.

#Cardano News #Cardano
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 414 Million DOGE Moved by Whales as Price Is Down Over 8%
02/22/2022 - 15:52
414 Million DOGE Moved by Whales as Price Is Down Over 8%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC May Not Recover Until 2025, Ripple and SEC Face “Biggest Decision” in Case, Ancient ETH Whale Awakens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/22/2022 - 15:51
BTC May Not Recover Until 2025, Ripple and SEC Face “Biggest Decision” in Case, Ancient ETH Whale Awakens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Major Indian Exchange Now Allows Buying Shiba Inu with Zero Fees
02/22/2022 - 15:48
Major Indian Exchange Now Allows Buying Shiba Inu with Zero Fees
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya