Cardano Ecosystem Teased by Bitrue for Huge Surprise Post SUNDAE Listing: Details

News
Thu, 02/17/2022 - 15:44
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitrue teases huge surprise for Cardano ecosystem after SUNDAE listing
In its latest Twitter feed, top cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue seems to be teasing a major announcement for the Cardano ecosystem in a show of solidarity. This comes barely a few days after it announced the addition of SundaeSwap token (SUNDAE) to the list of supported assets on its trading platform.

SundaeSwap is a decentralized trading protocol based on the Cardano network, which has captivated the crypto community since its January 2022 launch. Following that, the Cardano network's community expressed its delight at the news.

In response, Bitrue has declared that it will make a special announcement next week that will demonstrate its commitment. Bitrue has remained a vocal backer of Cardano's endeavor to be the first trading platform to facilitate the trade of Cardano native assets with the launch of OccamFi. The exchange is also the first platform that allows users to contribute two million ADA to community stake pools, which have been allocated to pools by reputable community members.

The Cardano community expresses earnest expectations for a major announcement from Bitrue as seen in the responses to the Twitter feed.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

