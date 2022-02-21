Cardano Outpaces Litecoin and Ethereum in On-Chain Activity as ADA Blockchain Expands

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Per recent data from Messari, aside from Bitcoin, Cardano is presently in the top place in terms of transaction activity, outpacing Litecoin and Ethereum. Based on transaction volume, Cardano overtook Litecoin and Ethereum at $17.04 billion, while the latter registered 24-hour volumes of $7.20 billion and $5.25 billion, respectively.

#Cardano is again the first network when it comes to the highest transaction volume in the last 24 hours. $ADA pic.twitter.com/TCdtmNYWQN February 20, 2022

Adjusted transaction volume is still a good way to isolate only the most important transactions. Cardano outperformed both Litecoin and Ethereum in adjusted volumes, with a 24-hour volume of $16.71 billion, compared to Litecoin's $97.81 million and Ethereum's $3.84 billion.

U.Today earlier reported on Cardano outpacing leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in transaction activity, as well as a spike in new ADA addresses.

Cardano blockchain grows

As reported by the Cardano Blockchain Insights Twitter handle, the Cardano blockchain has grown by nearly 13 GB since the start of 2022, indicating massive chain activity.

Since 1st January Cardano Blockchain grew by about 13 GB. Historically speaking this is a lot and clearly there is a lot of chain activity. pic.twitter.com/kV15bjeP9O — Cardano Blockchain Insights (@InsightsCardano) February 21, 2022

Cardano remains one of the most actively developed networks in the blockchain industry as per Santiment data. Cardano is still in the top three in terms of contributions, according to the Activity Contributors Count.

More developers have begun to leverage the Cardano blockchain and produce new use cases with the availability of smart contracts functionality. The SundaeSwap decentralized exchange platform is the largest yet, with at least 98% of the total value locked.