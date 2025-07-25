Big BONE 'Secret' Revealed by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

SHIB-affiliated X account @Shibizens, which often shares various updates from the SHIB team, has published a post to speak with the SHIB army about one of Shibarium’s major tokens — BONE.

The post claims that apart from being a joke, BONE also contains a “secret.” In the post, @Shibizens explains it thoroughly, also reminding the community about the token’s major functionality.

BONE's "secret" explained

@Shibizens reminded readers that BONE is not only a joke and a meme, but it also powers the layer-2 solution Shibarium. The token serves as gas, DAO. Additionally, it facilitates another important function — SHIB burns.

Since users pay gas fees in BONE, every transaction helps to make the Shiba Inu coin more scarce by diminishing its circulating supply — a portion of gas fees are set aside. Once a certain amount of BONE is collected, it gets automatically converted into SHIB and transferred to unspendable wallets.

Advertisement

BONE is a meme.



That’s the joke.

But here’s the secret:

It’s also gas.

It’s also DAO.

It runs Shibarium.



Take your dose. pic.twitter.com/zOvtUbwrVH — Shibarium 🍖 | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) July 25, 2025

Besides, every user can burn any amount of SHIB using the public burn portal on the Shiba Inu website.

SHIB burns soar 2,753%, here's major catch

Data shared by the popular wallet tracker Shibburn shows that over the past 24 hours, the SHIB community has succeeded in propelling the SHIB burn rate up to a significant high — a four-digit one.

After transferring 6,442,486 SHIB to dead-end blockchain addresses, where they will be locked forever without the smallest chance of being withdrawn or spent, the burn rate metric skyrocketed by 2,753.51%. The two largest transfers took 5,348,000 and 1,000,000 SHIB to “inferno” wallets.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001327 (1hr -0.71% ▼ | 24hr -0.59% ▼ )

Market Cap: $7,813,438,428 (-0.80% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,248,558,834,358



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 6,442,486 (2753.51% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 135,132,263 (360.90% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) July 25, 2025

As for the weekly burns, things stand a little different from the daily ones. Over the past seven days, the SHIB community has increased the burn rate by 360.9%. However, the actual amount of meme coins destroyed during that period is 20x the daily burns and constitutes 135,132,263 SHIB. Earlier this week, a single burn transfer of 100,000,000 SHIB was noticed by Shibburn.