Biden Mulling Over Appointing Crypto Czar

The White House could soon have its first cryptocurrency czar as the race to regulate the thriving cryptocurrency industry is heating up

The White House is considering appointing a crypto czar in an effort to bolster oversight over digital assets, according to an Oct. 8 report by Bloomberg that cites anonymous sources.



The word of Slavic origin is an informal title that is reserved for high-ranking executive branch officials who focus on issues that are related to one specific area.



As part of its sweeping strategy to rein in the mushrooming industry, President Joe Biden could issue an executive order, but such a plan hasn’t been confirmed just yet.