Berachain (BERA) Launches Mainnet and Bepolia Testnet, Nears Airdrop: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Berachain, an eccentric L1 blockchain known for its tech innovation and community development, has shared the details of the latest milestones accomplished. The global cryptocurrency audience is waiting for the BERA airdrop, the most-anticipated crypto retroactive distribution in Q1, 2025.

Berachain launches mainnet, activates testnet as BERA airdrop arrives

In recent weeks, Berachain (BERA), an EVM-compatible L1, has been in the spotlight for crypto fans globally. In February 2025, the blockchain launched a hotly anticipated mainnet onboarding dozens of dApps as launch partners. In its first 30 days of mainnet, Berachain (BERA) amassed $3,2 billion in TVL, which is close to record-breaking volumes for L1 blockchain.

Berachain is finally real. pic.twitter.com/hN8KEzrkXO — Berachain Foundation 🐻⛓ (@berachain) February 6, 2025

On March 11, 2025, the team of the blockchain introduced Bepolia, a Berachain testnet with sandbox tokens. The testnet will be utilized by dApp developers interested in simulating the activity of their products in a risk-free environment.

Advertisement

Also, the Berachain (BERA) ecosystem announced its first development in the fields of AI agent integration and governance. Berachain (BERA) also appointed a former Polygon Labs C-level executive as CTO.

In mid-March 2025, all eyes of Berachain (BERA) fans are on the upcoming airdrop. Per the official team’s statements, 15.8% of the aggregated BERA supply will be distributed among retroactive airdrop participants.

Unique consensus, EVM compatibility, feature-rich SDK: What is special about Berachain’s L1?

As indicated by SimpleSwap experts, Berachain (BERA) garnered much attention thanks to its innovative tech design. The blockchain leverages a proof-of-liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, which preserves the security of the blockchain by augmenting the liquidity within the system.

The blockchain’s tokenomic design relies on a triple-token model. Validator node operators stake BERA to help secure the blockchain. Users and liquidity providers earn BGT for their engagement in the ecosystem and for supplying liquidity, while HONEY token enables liquidity to function as a vital asset for various DeFi applications within Berachain (BERA).

Berachain (BERA) is the only novel mainstream L1 blockchain that has its own EVM consensus clients' developer framework, dubbed BeaconKit. BeaconKit merges the CometBFT consensus algorithm seamlessly with any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) runtime. This functionality positions BeaconKit as an adaptable resource that streamlines the creation of new blockchains and decentralized applications fueled by Ethereum’s battle-tested technology.

Networks and dApps created with BeaconKit’s instruments demonstrate fast transaction execution, developer-friendliness, flexibility and modularity in various use cases, SimpleSwap analysts concluded.

Solid ecosystem backed by top VCs

Berachain is backed by three rounds of fundraising that allowed its team to secure an impressive $211 million in total. The first round (Series A) ended with $42 million secured from Polychain Capital, a heavyweight VC firm.

In March 2024, Berachain (BERA) completed another funding campaign, raising $69 million. Framework Ventures led the round that unlocked scaling opportunities for Berachain (BERA).

One month later, in April 2024, Berachain completed Series B, raising another $100 million. The round was led again by Framework Ventures, which indicates the fund's long-term commitment to supporting the protocol.

Besides raising funds from Polychain Capital and Framework Ventures, Berachain’s three rounds also yielded contributions from Breven Howard, Tribe Capital, Arrington XRP Capital, HashKey Capital and Samsung Next, prominent VC entities in the segment of blockchain and cryptocurrency innovations.

Fueled by such an impressive funding, Berachain managed to attract over 230 decentralized applications (dApps) in the segments of DeFi, RWA, bridges, custody, GameFi, stablecoins and so on, with BeraTone, GummiFi, InfraredFinance and Kodiak.Fi in focus.