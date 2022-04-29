Banking Giant Standard Chartered Sees Ethereum Reaching $35,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Geoffrey Kendrick, head of crypto research at British banking giant Standard Chartered, says that the price of Ethereum is still capable of reaching a sky-high target of $35,000 in the long term, Business Insider reports.



The leading British investment bank announced the highly optimistic target for the first time last September. Back then, the cryptocurrency market was gearing up to start another major rally after a slight correction.



In September, Kendrick stated that Bitcoin would peak at around $100,000 in early 2022. His prediction was terribly wrong: while Bitcoin did manage to log another all-time high of $69,000 in November, it then started a bearish cycle triggered by macroeconomic factors. At press time, the largest cryptocurrency is trading slightly below the $39,000 level, underperforming together with U.S. stocks.