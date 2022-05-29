Bank of America CEO Dismisses Crypto

CEO Brian T. Moynihan simply said “No” in response to a question about whether or not the banking giant was missing out on cryptocurrencies

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance, Bank of America CEO Brian T. Moynihan stressed that the banking giant was in no rush to dip its toes into cryptocurrencies.



“We are not missing on anything. We are driving payments through the roof,” Moynihan said.



While recognizing cross-border payments as a legitimate use case for cryptocurrencies, Moynihan said that stringent regulation prevents it from engaging with the nascent asset class.



Bank of America is limited to researching cryptocurrencies on the trading side, but it cannot go as far as managing customers’ accounts with digital assets. As reported by U.Today, the bank created its dedicated crypto research team last July.



“They’ve said ‘You have to ask us before you do it, and by the way don’t ask.’ It was basically the tone,” Moynihan commented on regulatory scrutiny.