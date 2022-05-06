Bank of America Proves Bitcoin Is Not Portfolio Diversifier

Bank of America, one of the largest banking institutions in the U.S., has demonstrated that Bitcoin cannot serve as an inflation hedge in its most recent research paper.

The cryptocurrency keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a safe haven asset by its ardent supporters. In fact, the correlation between Bitcoin and the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 stock market index recently reached yet another all-time high.



Bitcoin’s recent price action has been primarily driven by macroeconomic conditions. As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hike the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points for the first time in 22 years on Wednesday, reaffirming its bullish stance.



Earlier today, the world’s largest cryptocurrency dipped to $35,268, the lowest level since Feb. 24.



Bitcoin is down almost 48% from its all-time high of $69,044, severely underperforming in 2022 after recording substantial returns last year.