Bank of America Dives Deeper Into Crypto by Creating Own Research Team

Thu, 07/08/2021 - 14:43
Alex Dovbnya
Bank of America has created a dedicated team for researching cryptocurrencies
Bank of America has built a dedicated cryptocurrency research team, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Candace Browning, head of BofA Global Research, described crypto as one of the fastest-growing technologies:

We are uniquely positioned to provide thought leadership due to our strong industry research analysis, market-leading global payments platform, and our blockchain expertise. 

The research team will be spearheaded by Alkesh Shah, a founding member of the bank’s Data & Innovation Strategy Group.

As reported by U.Today, the second-largest U.S. bank also began settling stock trades on a blockchain in May.

That said, BofA still keeps its crypto investing ban in place, according to CEO Brian Moynihan’s recent congressional testimony: 

Currently, we do not lend against cryptocurrencies and do not bank companies whose primary business is cryptocurrency or the facilitation of cryptocurrency trading and investment.

