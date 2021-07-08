Bank of America Dives Deeper Into Crypto by Creating Own Research Team

Bank of America has built a dedicated cryptocurrency research team, according to a recent Bloomberg report .



Candace Browning, head of BofA Global Research, described crypto as one of the fastest-growing technologies:

We are uniquely positioned to provide thought leadership due to our strong industry research analysis, market-leading global payments platform, and our blockchain expertise.

The research team will be spearheaded by Alkesh Shah, a founding member of the bank’s Data & Innovation Strategy Group.



As reported by U.Today , the second-largest U.S. bank also began settling stock trades on a blockchain in May.



That said, BofA still keeps its crypto investing ban in place, according to CEO Brian Moynihan’s recent congressional testimony: