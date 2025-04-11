Advertisement
    Balancer v3 Goes Live on Avalanche (AVAX) Blockchain: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 13:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Balancer, one of the oldest and most credible DeFi protocols, shares the details of its v3 debut on large-scale layer-1 Avalanche (AVAX). With an ever-increasing user audience and more devs for Avalanche (AVAX), an unmatched scope of opportunities is being unlocked for DeFi ecosystem participants.

    Balancer v3 AMM released on Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain

    Balancer v3, the most advanced version of Balancer AMM-based liquidity management mechanism, is being released on Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain today, April 11, 2025. The decision to deploy Balancer v3 on Avalanche was taken following a governance proposal, which was overwhelmingly approved by 100% of the BAL community.

    This integration brings Balancer’s advanced liquidity solutions to one of the hottest DeFi ecosystems right now, unlocking new instruments for traders, liquidity providers and institutional players alike.

    Launched in December, Balancer v3 represents a transformative upgrade to Balancer’s permissionless AMM platform, designed to propel DeFi into a new era. 

    Eric Kang, Head of DeFi at Ava Labs, an organization overseeing Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, welcomes the new protocol to the chain:

    Balancer has been a core pillar of DeFi innovation, and its expansion of v3 to Avalanche brings even greater liquidity efficiency to a rapidly growing on-chain economy. With Balancer v3’s advanced liquidity mechanisms now live, we expect a variety of DeFi adoption across the Avalanche ecosystem.

    With its focus on liquidity optimization and developer empowerment, Balancer v3 introduces 100% Boosted Pools, an innovative new Hooks Framework and strategic partnerships, including a pivotal collaboration with the pioneering DeFi lending protocol Aave.

    More liquidity opportunities for Avalanche (AVAX) community

    Fernando Martinelli, Balancer cofounder, is excited by the prospects of his DeFi on the new blockchain and tech advancements of Avalanche:

    Bringing Balancer v3 to Avalanche strengthens our commitment to expanding efficient liquidity solutions across ecosystems, leveraging Avalanche's speed and scalability to enhance DeFi accessibility.

    The launch of Balancer v3 on Avalanche will further accelerate the growth of the network’s DeFi ecosystem, with its multiasset pools and customizable hooks providing more flexible liquidity solutions and tools to optimize market making for these institutions, as well as expanded opportunities for liquidity providers. 

    Some of the biggest DeFi protocols on Avalanche, such as Aave and BENQI, will be able to tap deeper into liquidity pools and access new yield-generating opportunities through Balancer v3. 

    As more institutions leverage Avalanche to move on-chain, Balancer v3’s advanced liquidity mechanisms will provide liquidity providers and developers with more efficient ways to deploy capital. It is a collaboration that highlights Balancer’s growing role in laying the foundations for the next wave of DeFi innovation, helping the ecosystem to evolve to support both crypto and traditional financial markets.

    #Avalanche News #Balancer
