Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Goes Live on Bybit Spot: Details

Baby Doge Coin is now live on Bybit Spot, a new Twitter announcement from the Singapore-based crypto exchange indicates.

In the past week, the sixth largest crypto exchange said it would list Baby Doge Coin in April while announcing the commencement of deposits ahead of trading.

As spot trading is now available, withdrawals will be enabled on April 5, 2023. Ahead of the celebrated listing, the Baby Doge Coin team announced a giveaway of $500 to mark what would be its overall top exchange listing. It is believed that the listing will provide mass exposure to Asian markets.

In its initial listing announcement, Bybit mentioned a 32 trillion BabyDoge giveaway. According to a blog article, users can deposit a certain amount of Baby Doge Coin between March 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. UTC and April 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. UTC to partake in a 20 trillion BabyDoge prize pool. Users may swap a certain number of Baby Doge Coins for a chance to win from a 12 trillion BabyDoge prize pool during a second campaign that runs from April 4 to April 18 at 8 a.m. UTC.

Baby Doge Coin rallies with dog coins

Due to the favorable sentiment that spread throughout the market after the Twitter logo change, Baby Doge Coin and other dog-themed coins both experienced price increases in the past day.

According to information from CoinMarketCap, the price of Baby Doge Coin was $0.00000000282 at the time of writing, rising 2.76% over the previous 24 hours and 33.81% over the previous week.

On April 3, Twitter users started noticing that the home button in the upper left corner of their web browsers, which typically displays the company's solid blue bird logo, had started to be replaced by a cartoon of the Shiba Inu dog that serves as the face of the Doge meme.

In the past 24 hours, 9,190,156,014,296 BabyDoge worth $25,411 have been burned.