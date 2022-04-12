Axie Infinity Team Launches $1 Million Bug Bounty Following Record-Breaking Ronin Hack

Sky Mavis, the team behind the flagship GameFi project Axie Infinity, unveils its new initiative for top white-hat hackers

Aleksander Leonard Larsen, co-founder and COO of Sky Mavis software development studio, shares the details of a multi-directional bug bounty campaign designed to advance the security of its products, Axie Infinity and Ronin Network.

Axie Infinity team launches seven-digit bounty to stress test the game, wallet, extenstions and more

Mr. Larsen has taken to Twitter to invite all white-hat hackers of the blockchain segment to take part in a bug disclosure campaign initiated by Sky Mavis.

Calling all whitehats in the blockchain space.



The Sky Mavis Bug Bounty program is here.



Help us keep @Ronin_Network secure while earning a bountyhttps://t.co/vHqUJkE1OX#bugbounty #bounty Ads Ads April 12, 2022

Mr. Larsen attached a list of products to be stress tested. It includes Sky Mavis main product and marketplace, browser extensions, desktop and mobile applications, and native wallet.

The list of prioritized vulnerabilities includes technical flaws, EVM bugs, economic attacks, scalability flaws and multiple designs of malicious intervention.

Rewards for web and app flaws vary between $50 and $15,000, while the on-chain vulnerability disclosure can be rewarded with a record-breaking bounty of $1,000,000 paid in AXS tokens.

Ronin Network (RON) hacker is still moving funds

Sky Mavis team highlights that the participants of the bug bounty campaign should restrain from spamming, spoofing, phishing, social engineering, DDoS attacks, and physical attempts against Sky Mavis property or data centers.

As covered by U.Today previously, on March 29, 2022, Axie Infinity's sidechain Ronin Network was hacked; losses exceeded $625,000,000 in equivalent.

The attackers are attempting to send 2,000-3,000 ETH portions to Tornado Cash mixer to prevent their loot from being tracked by investigators.