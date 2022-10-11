Axie Infinity Launches Mini Game Raylights: Details

Tue, 10/11/2022 - 16:10
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Axie Infinity, flagship blockchain-based gaming ecosystem, releases in-browser "light game"
Axie Infinity Launches Mini Game Raylights: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Axie Infinity, one of the flagship platforms of the 2021 GameFi euphoria, bets big on in-browser games: enthusiasts can try its latest title without installing an app.

First-ever mini land game launched by Axie Infinity: Introducing Raylights

According to the official announcement shared by Axie Infinity on its social media channels, Raylights, its pioneering "lightweight" land game, is up and running in mainnet.

Unlike the major Axie Infinity product, Raylights can be launched directly in a browser. Its players can use Axies to leverage various combinations of minerals and grow unique plants:

Place minerals of different combinations into soil layers on your plot and pair them with an axie to plant them. Distinct mineral blends will result in new, exciting, and beautiful plants

Playing Raylights, GameFi enthusiasts will be able to unlock exclusive minerals to grow unusual plants: over 300 flowers are available in the initial releases.

Also, to add an additional layer of "friendly rivalry," Raylights engineers launched two tournaments: one kicks off for unlocking "world-firsts" and another is set to allow players to demonstrate their creativity in various virtual experiences.

Axie Infinity is building global Web3 brand

Launched under the umbrella of Sky Mavis, Raylights is a product of Finland-based Web3 gaming studio Quicksave. Raylights addresses the crucial challenges of GameFi in terms of adoption and usability:

As a space, NFTs and Web3 gaming have a long way to go to reach our potential. Oftentimes, the space can look like it’s backed only by hype and fails to live up to the lofty ideals laid out by principles such as community ownership and decentralization

Besides a cutting-edge gaming experience, Raylights world has additional utility: holders of its land plots - just like the owners of Axies - can access an infinite content library enabled by Web3 tech.

Quicksave and Sky Mavis are waiting for feedback from the first generation of Raylights players.

#GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Breaking: SEC Investigating Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection
10/11/2022 - 17:03
Breaking: SEC Investigating Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Stellar Blockchain Gets Extended Support for USDC Thanks to This Collaboration
10/11/2022 - 16:00
Stellar Blockchain Gets Extended Support for USDC Thanks to This Collaboration
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Crypto Exchange Bittrex Slapped with Massive Fine for Sanctions Violations
10/11/2022 - 15:50
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Slapped with Massive Fine for Sanctions Violations
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya