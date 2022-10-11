Axie Infinity Launches Mini Game Raylights: Details

Axie Infinity, one of the flagship platforms of the 2021 GameFi euphoria, bets big on in-browser games: enthusiasts can try its latest title without installing an app.

First-ever mini land game launched by Axie Infinity: Introducing Raylights

According to the official announcement shared by Axie Infinity on its social media channels, Raylights, its pioneering "lightweight" land game, is up and running in mainnet.

1/ @AxieRaylights, our first land mini-game is live for all landholders!



🎮 | Play now: https://t.co/MWeQW543EX



This is a major step as we build Axie to be the premier Web3 Brand & IP, backed by a community of missionaries and infinite experiences. pic.twitter.com/4BojnqnAzU — Axie Infinity🦇🔊 #AxieOrigins (@AxieInfinity) October 11, 2022

Unlike the major Axie Infinity product, Raylights can be launched directly in a browser. Its players can use Axies to leverage various combinations of minerals and grow unique plants:

Place minerals of different combinations into soil layers on your plot and pair them with an axie to plant them. Distinct mineral blends will result in new, exciting, and beautiful plants

Playing Raylights, GameFi enthusiasts will be able to unlock exclusive minerals to grow unusual plants: over 300 flowers are available in the initial releases.

Also, to add an additional layer of "friendly rivalry," Raylights engineers launched two tournaments: one kicks off for unlocking "world-firsts" and another is set to allow players to demonstrate their creativity in various virtual experiences.

Axie Infinity is building global Web3 brand

Launched under the umbrella of Sky Mavis, Raylights is a product of Finland-based Web3 gaming studio Quicksave. Raylights addresses the crucial challenges of GameFi in terms of adoption and usability:

As a space, NFTs and Web3 gaming have a long way to go to reach our potential. Oftentimes, the space can look like it’s backed only by hype and fails to live up to the lofty ideals laid out by principles such as community ownership and decentralization

Besides a cutting-edge gaming experience, Raylights world has additional utility: holders of its land plots - just like the owners of Axies - can access an infinite content library enabled by Web3 tech.

Quicksave and Sky Mavis are waiting for feedback from the first generation of Raylights players.