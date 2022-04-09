Avalanche COO Shares Sensational Proposal for Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin

News
Sat, 04/09/2022 - 15:45
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Kevin Sekniqi, COO and co-founder of high-performance blockchain Avalanche (AVAX), explains what makes a good blockchain
Avalanche COO Shares Sensational Proposal for Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Kevin Sekniqi, a key figurehead of the Avalanche (AVAX) platform, explains why simplicity is a virtue for every L1 in Web3—and what the perfect global blockchain ecosystem looks like.

"Simplicity is king"

Mr. Sekniqi has taken to Twitter to share his views on the bottlenecks and prospects of blockchain infrastructure. According to him, every decentralized system should be as simple as possible.

The perfect disributed architecture should be "simple and boring," as this is the only way to reduce finality understood as a function of both throughput and latency. At the same time, this system should sacrifice decentralization.

Scaling techniques and architecture advances like zk-rollups or sharding are "cool" technologies, but they are not able to help the blockchains to achieve their essential goals.

As such, the perftect cross-network ecosystem for Mr. Sekniqi looks like the infrastructure of interconnected "boring" Layer 1 blockchains:

It's the simple one: a bunch of non-complex L1s with decently secure bridges between them.

Will Ethereum (ETH) be better as an Avalanche (AVAX) subnet?

He also shared the list of networks that meet his requirements: Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Cosmos and Luna.

By the way, Ethereum (ETH) developers should consider its reorganization to a subnet in Avalanche (AVAX) architecture, while Solana's team needs to reform fee markets:

This take was immediately slammed by Ethereum (ETH) cheerleaders, who recalled that Ethereum's number of validators is 234 times higher than that of Avalanche (AVAX). Also, they accused Mr. Sekniqi of "attention farming" and proposed to turn Avalanche (AVAX) into an Ethereum rollup.

#Avalanche News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Charles Hoskinson Responds to Critics Over Cardano's DeFi Ecosystem Growth: Details
04/09/2022 - 16:12
Charles Hoskinson Responds to Critics Over Cardano's DeFi Ecosystem Growth: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Lawsuit: Here's a Possible Timeline of Events as Ripple Defendants File Answers to SEC
04/09/2022 - 15:29
XRP Lawsuit: Here's a Possible Timeline of Events as Ripple Defendants File Answers to SEC
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Investor Names Reason Why Ethereum Will Hit $10,000
04/09/2022 - 11:30
Investor Names Reason Why Ethereum Will Hit $10,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan