Avalanche COO Shares Sensational Proposal for Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin

Kevin Sekniqi, a key figurehead of the Avalanche (AVAX) platform, explains why simplicity is a virtue for every L1 in Web3—and what the perfect global blockchain ecosystem looks like.

"Simplicity is king"

Mr. Sekniqi has taken to Twitter to share his views on the bottlenecks and prospects of blockchain infrastructure. According to him, every decentralized system should be as simple as possible.

1/7 A very short thread on good blockchain infrastructure.



Tl;dr: keep it conceptually simple, stupid, because the future of any good technology is meant to be seamless and boring. — ./kevinsekniqi 🔺 good vibes only (@kevinsekniqi) April 8, 2022

The perfect disributed architecture should be "simple and boring," as this is the only way to reduce finality understood as a function of both throughput and latency. At the same time, this system should sacrifice decentralization.

Scaling techniques and architecture advances like zk-rollups or sharding are "cool" technologies, but they are not able to help the blockchains to achieve their essential goals.

As such, the perftect cross-network ecosystem for Mr. Sekniqi looks like the infrastructure of interconnected "boring" Layer 1 blockchains:

It's the simple one: a bunch of non-complex L1s with decently secure bridges between them.

Will Ethereum (ETH) be better as an Avalanche (AVAX) subnet?

He also shared the list of networks that meet his requirements: Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Cosmos and Luna.

By the way, Ethereum (ETH) developers should consider its reorganization to a subnet in Avalanche (AVAX) architecture, while Solana's team needs to reform fee markets:

Appendix:



- Ethereum should honestly just figure out how to become an Avalanche subnet. I say this genuinely out of good will because they will 100% be better off. @VitalikButerin we should talk.

- Solana needs to fix their fee market badly. Hope they stabilize quickly. — ./kevinsekniqi 🔺 good vibes only (@kevinsekniqi) April 8, 2022

This take was immediately slammed by Ethereum (ETH) cheerleaders, who recalled that Ethereum's number of validators is 234 times higher than that of Avalanche (AVAX). Also, they accused Mr. Sekniqi of "attention farming" and proposed to turn Avalanche (AVAX) into an Ethereum rollup.