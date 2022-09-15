Avalanche (AVAX) Crypto Now Available in Bitcoin.com Wallet

Bitcoin.com, a veteran multi-blockchain service for the storage, exchange and transfer of cryptocurrency, shared the details of the latest addition to its currencies suite.

Bitcoin.com now supports Avalanche (AVAX) natively

According to the official announcement shared by Bitcoin.com on its social media accounts and main website, "Ethereum killer" Avalanche (AVAX) becomes the latest blockchain to be natively supported.

We are happy to announce the integration of the high-throughput, low-fee Avalanche network @avalancheavax to our self-custodial web3 wallet.



Millions of people are now able to buy, sell, send, receive, and manage Avalanche $AVAX on their Wallets.https://t.co/a5GB7jOQYt pic.twitter.com/zJa5wlbp1X — Bitcoin.com (@BitcoinCom) September 8, 2022

As such, thousands of Bitcoin.com users globally are now able to seamlessly buy, sell, send, receive and trade Avalanche (AVAX) tokens.

Besides that, Bitcoin.com customers can easily interact with Avalanche-based decentralized applications (dApps) including DeFis, DEXes, NFT marketplaces, lending/borrowing apps, wallets and so on.

Bitcoin.com CEO Dennis Jarvis is excited by the technical features of the new blockchain and is sure that it will be popular among his platform's users:

The potential of decentralized finance to create economic freedom is vast, but to realize that potential, we need to democratize access. And for that, it’s essential that we provide a low-fee environment. The Avalanche network is fast and cheap while also offering a high level of decentralization, which is critical for security and censorship resistance. Importantly, Avalanche has also attracted a huge range of high-quality DApps, which increases its utility for our millions of users.

VERSE public sale gains traction amid Web3 enthusiasts

Bitcoin.com adds Avalanche (AVAX) to its toolkit on the verge of the VERSE token release. VERSE is set to become the core native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin.com ecosystem.

VERSE will supercharge the low-fee smart contracts platform. Initially, VERSE will go live on the top of Ethereum (ETH) as an ERC-20 token, but it will also be bridged to Avalanche (AVAX), an EVM-compatible blockchain.

During the private sale that made headlines in May 2022, investors purchased $33.6 million of VERSE tokens. The public sale of VERSE will be available on a dedicated website in Q4, 2022.