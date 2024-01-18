Astar (ASTR) Hits Historic Network Milestones, Price Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The frontline Polkadot (DOT) parachain network, Astar (ASTR), has made headlines again after unveiling its latest milestones to its community. Taking to its official X account, Astar Network said it has surpassed 650,000 ASTR holders, a figure that underscores its rapid embrace across the Web3.0 ecosystem.

To complement this milestone, Astar Network said the total number of ASTR staked to projects within its ecosystem has topped 3.4 billion tokens. This figure is immense because Astar as a protocol has only 5,497,786,775 ASTR in circulating supply, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Commenting on the historic milestones, Astar Network said it has successfully incentivized various teams within the ecosystem to develop usable products for their users to engage with the protocol. It went on to name some of the projects with functional products that are contributing to the growth.

These projects include DeStore Network, which is revolutionizing customer branding, Neurolanche and SFY Labs, which is building a gaming engine, and Kekkai, a Web3.0 security platform.

This is the secret to Astar’s growth as it has always focused on real-world use cases, as showcased in its series of partnerships with different industry giants like Toyota and the Japanese Railway Operator, among others.

Astar (ASTR) price response

The Astar Network update has caused a relatively bullish shift in the price of its native token, ASTR. Per data from CoinMarketCap, ASTR is changing hands for $0.1658, up by 4% in the past 24 hours. This growth has complemented its weekly surge of 7.68%, positioning it as one of the best-performing altcoins on the market overall.

Astar Network is eyeing a major rebranding through what it dubbed Astar 2.0. With plans to drive enhanced network functionalities, the protocol is poised to continually see more embrace that can ultimately help ASTR achieve its long-term growth ambitions.