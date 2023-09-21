Astar (ASTR) Goes Parabolic on Major Exchange Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Astar (ASTR) is recording a major shift in its momentum on-chain metrics today after it landed a major listing on Bithumb, one of South Korea's biggest trading platforms. The listing was highlighted by Sota Watanabe, the founder of the Astar Network protocol, who noted that the ASTR/KRW trading pair is now live on the exchange.

$ASTR/KRW pair is finally listed on Bithumb, one of the largest Korean exchanges.



We secured Japan 🇯🇵and now I am excited to enter the Korean market 🇰🇷https://t.co/jPWAEaatal — Sota Watanabe (@WatanabeSota) September 21, 2023

Astar has been on a major tear in recent times by virtue of its fundamentals and grand partnerships in the fast-growing Web3.0 ecosystem. The listing on Bithumb has stirred a massive jump in the price of Astar, which is now up by more than 6% in the past 24 hours to $0.05317.

Astar has further repositioned itself as one of the high flyers in the industry today at a time when most prominent digital currencies like Bitcoin are witnessing bearish slumps across the board. The debut on Bithumb is particularly amusing seeing as Astar Network has been surpassing new milestones in the Japanese market for some time, and the Bithumb push is its way of creating new access to users in Korea.

The Astar Network debut on Bithumb notably complements the Huobi listing that was unveiled last month.

Astar Network leverage

Astar has been trending as one of the most versatile parachains on the Polkadot network, and it has ushered in more mainstream partnerships and use cases across the board.

From the embrace of car manufacturer Toyota to the adoption of its technology by the Japanese Railway Corporation, the diversity of its adoption by top institutions has lent credence to its versatility and potential to bridge the gap between mainstream firms and blockchain systems.

Astar has been growing due to the effort of a number of innovators who, until now, are still developing impressive use cases that can further power the adoption of the protocol and boost its demand across the board.