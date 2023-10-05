XRP Ledger Eyes FIFA World Cup AI League Becoming Top NFT Project

In the ever-evolving landscape of NFTs, FIFAWorldCupAILeague has emerged as a standout player on XRP Ledger. According to data from Bithomp explorer, this AI-powered soccer management game has accounted for an impressive 88.7% of all new NFTs minted on the XRPL in the past 30 days, totaling 428,000 NFTs. This achievement has solidified the game's position as the top NFT minter on XRP Ledger, making it a focal point of interest in the community.

According to the official portal, FIFAWorldCupAILeague offers players a unique experience, allowing them to manage their own team of AI all-star soccer players using artificial intelligence. With an emphasis on strategic gameplay, managers can blend AI skills and player combinations to optimize performance in matches against teams from around the world.

Developed through a collaboration between Futureverse, a technological and cultural foundation for the open metaverse, and FIFA, the globally recognized soccer organization, FIFAWorldCupAILeague has garnered attention for its innovative approach to combining AI technology with sports gaming.

The broader context of the XRP Ledger reveals a total of 2.11 million NFTs, with a relatively modest 156,936 active buy and sell offers. Notably, sell offers dominate the market, constituting 93.83% of all current transactions, showcasing a preference for selling rather than buying among users right now.

This surge in NFT activity, particularly driven by an AI-powered soccer simulator, highlights the growing intersection of sports, technology and blockchain. As the XRP Ledger continues to evolve as a hub for innovative projects, FIFAWorldCupAILeague stands as a prime example of the existing possibilities within the NFT space.