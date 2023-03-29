Arbitrum (ARB) Might Gain 50%, According to This Unique Metric

Airdrop of token brought a lot of attention to network, but token's price performance might bring even more surprises

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Arbitrum, a promising blockchain scaling solution, is projected to witness a significant 40% surge in value, according to the Binance listings pattern. This model examines the performance of assets listed on Binance that have obtained their own perpetual futures contracts.

Historically, these assets have tended to bottom out a few days after launch, followed by a rally of approximately 50% into the second week.

As of now, Arbitrum is trading at $1.2. Since March 28, the ARB token has experienced a 15% increase in value, bringing it closer to its initial listing high. The launch of Arbitrum saw the price plummet from around $5 to $1 in a matter of minutes, followed by a successful rebound. Additionally, the majority of users were unable to claim their tokens for several hours.

Ahead of ARB tomorrow https://t.co/y1tcu18tSJ



Recent nance listings (25 this year) have tended to bottom a few days after launch before rallying ~50% into the second week pic.twitter.com/G9m3tOaGNF — bithedge (@bit_hedge) March 22, 2023

Arbitrum's rapid recovery and growth can be attributed to its innovative technology and compatibility with Ethereum, allowing developers to leverage its Layer 2 scaling solution for faster and cheaper transactions. The platform has been successful in attracting numerous decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, further contributing to its increasing value.

Investors and traders should keep a close eye on Arbitrum's price performance in the coming weeks, as the Binance listings pattern suggests a high probability of continued growth. However, it is crucial to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions, given the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

At press time, the Arbitrum network is seeing an overall reduction in network activity as the hype around the airdrop calmed down and the majority of investors are looking for different projects that offer tokens for using their network or solution.