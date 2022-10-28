Aptos "Solana Killer" Airdrop Triggers Record High of Daily Transactions on This Chain

Massive spike of transactions on Arbitrum chain has been stimulated by Aptos airdrop

Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu, who covers everything to do with the crypto space, has spread the word about a tremendous increase in daily transactions on the Arbitrum blockchain.

He believes that this rise of daily transfers and addresses to a record high are down to the recent airdrop released by Aptos (APT).

On October 27, the daily transaction count on the Arbitrum chain exceeded 420,000, a record high. In the past five days, Arbitrum has added more than 10,000 addresses per day.

APT airdrop took place recently

The record peak of transactions on Arbitrum surpassed the 420,000 level on Thursday. According to the tweet, over the past week, this chain was adding 10,000 new wallets per day.

Aptos, which many users call yet another "Solana killer," is a Layer 1 blockchain with its own mainnet. On Oct. 19, Aptos Twitter account made an announcement of an airdrop to be made. To participate, users were supposed to fill out an application for an Aptos Incentivized Testnet, per the tweet.

1/ The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens. If you are eligible to claim, you will receive an email from airdrop@aptosfoundation.org in the next few hours. — Aptos (@AptosFoundation) October 18, 2022

The thread promised that 20,076,150 APT tokens in total would be airdropped to 110,235 participants. The team of the token stated that this would be the only APT airdrop this time, said it could be claimed only via the official Aptos Community page and warned people to be careful and trust only official sources of information about APT.

Those who missed this airdrop started wondering if they can receive further airdrops of this or other coins. This is where Arbitrum comes in.

Arbitrum airdrop expected to happen soon

Massive interest in ARBI/ARB airdrop came from those who, for some reason, failed to grab free APT tokens. Arbitrum is a Layer 2 chain that helps conduct transactions on Ethereum faster and cut down fees for them.

Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher recently took to Twitter to post a thread about an airdrop coming soon from Arbitrum. He referred to it as potentially the biggest airdrop of the year, mentioning that from the one conducted by Optimism recently, traders were able to make a tasty $10,000-$50,000.

He posted a step-by-step guide on getting an Arbitrum airdrop.