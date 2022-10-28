Aptos "Solana Killer" Airdrop Triggers Record High of Daily Transactions on This Chain

Fri, 10/28/2022 - 13:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
Massive spike of transactions on Arbitrum chain has been stimulated by Aptos airdrop
Aptos "Solana Killer" Airdrop Triggers Record High of Daily Transactions on This Chain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu, who covers everything to do with the crypto space, has spread the word about a tremendous increase in daily transactions on the Arbitrum blockchain.

He believes that this rise of daily transfers and addresses to a record high are down to the recent airdrop released by Aptos (APT).

APT airdrop took place recently

The record peak of transactions on Arbitrum surpassed the 420,000 level on Thursday. According to the tweet, over the past week, this chain was adding 10,000 new wallets per day.

Aptos, which many users call yet another "Solana killer," is a Layer 1 blockchain with its own mainnet. On Oct. 19, Aptos Twitter account made an announcement of an airdrop to be made. To participate, users were supposed to fill out an application for an Aptos Incentivized Testnet, per the tweet.

The thread promised that 20,076,150 APT tokens in total would be airdropped to 110,235 participants. The team of the token stated that this would be the only APT airdrop this time, said it could be claimed only via the official Aptos Community page and warned people to be careful and trust only official sources of information about APT.

Those who missed this airdrop started wondering if they can receive further airdrops of this or other coins. This is where Arbitrum comes in.

Related
1.3 Trillion SHIB Moved in 858 and 420 Billion Lumps, Here's What's Happening

Arbitrum airdrop expected to happen soon

Massive interest in ARBI/ARB airdrop came from those who, for some reason, failed to grab free APT tokens. Arbitrum is a Layer 2 chain that helps conduct transactions on Ethereum faster and cut down fees for them.

Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher recently took to Twitter to post a thread about an airdrop coming soon from Arbitrum. He referred to it as potentially the biggest airdrop of the year, mentioning that from the one conducted by Optimism recently, traders were able to make a tasty $10,000-$50,000.

He posted a step-by-step guide on getting an Arbitrum airdrop.

#Arbitrum #Aptos
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 28
10/28/2022 - 14:17
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Burger Joint Welly to Take SHIB Adoption Further, Here Are Its Plans
10/28/2022 - 14:07
SHIB Burger Joint Welly to Take SHIB Adoption Further, Here Are Its Plans
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
10/28/2022 - 13:41
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina