Arbitrum (ARBI) Token Might Be Airdropped to These Crypto Holders

Arbitrum, a dominant Ethereum-based second-layer network on Optimistic Rollups, is on the eve of its much-anticipated token distribution. It looks like getting the ARBI token will not be an easy task.

Odyssey, transactions, Discord: Unofficial checklist for Arbitrum's airdrop

Arbitrum, a L2 scalability protocol on top of Ethereum (ETH), will highly likely distribute its token in the near future. At the same time, its team has not released an official eligibility guideline, noticed anonymous crypto enthusiast who goes by @0xtypejohnny on Twitter.

1/ The $OP airdrop was worth $50k at it's peak, and the same will happen for @arbitrum 🪂



Here's EVERYTHING you need to know to be eligible for the $ARBI Airdrop 🔥



🧵 THREAD 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Vym0OBg9au — DEFI RIDDLER 🧪 (@0xtypejohnny) September 29, 2022

According to his review, to meet the eligibility criteria, cryptocurrency enthusiasts should at least take part in the Arbitrum Odyssey campaign, perform mainnet transactions on Arbitrum, achieve specific roles on the project's Discord and "participate in the network's progress."

The fourth criterion is the most complicated: given the example of Optimism (OP), this task might include multiple transactions, DAO voting, working with multisig tools, Gitcoin donations and so on.

As per the estimation of the blogger, completing all tasks might only cost $10 in Ether for one wallet.

Why is ARBI airdrop crucial for Web3 community?

Another enthusiast who goes by @bagelface_ even managed to summarize the list of tokens required to achieve one of the roles from the project's Discord.

An @arbitrum airdrop is coming ?? and people speculating the roles specified on https://t.co/NyBEykQLBI will get you a piece of the pie, so I made a contract that lets you purchase all the tokens you need for the roles in one easy transaction: https://t.co/Ffbd2aFH4c pic.twitter.com/la6LfbWNc1 — bagelface.eth (@bagelface_) September 30, 2022

First of all, the global crypto community keeps its eyes focused on Arbitrum's airdrop due to splendid success of the token distribution by Arbitrum's core competitor Optimism (OP).

Also, Arbitrum is a key element of the global Ethereum (ETH) L2 ecosystem: as of early October 2022, it is responsible for over 50% of all TVL in Layer 2 protocols.