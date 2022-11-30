ApeCoin Treasury Is Gradually Selling Its Own Reserves

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 09:48
article image
Arman Shirinyan
ApeCoin has been losing its value on market massively, and now reason is clear
ApeCoin Treasury Is Gradually Selling Its Own Reserves
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The notorious ApeCoin, which has been a problem in most investors' portfolios for weeks after a disastrous 60% plunge in November, appeared to be in the spotlight after on-chain sleuths noticed the unhealthy spending behavior of Ape's treasury.

More than 4.6 million APE tokens worth approximately $19.7 million have been moved out of the wallet owned by the ApeCoin treasury. Tokens were distributed among various addresses. The largest portion of the moved funds has been sent to the address "0x876c," while around 50,000 APE tokens were moved to "0xa29d."

As on-chain analysis on address "0xa29d" suggests, at least five ApeCoin Treasury wallets used it as a relay between addresses tied to Coinbase, Binance, FTX and others. Such a sophisticated scheme could have been used for hiding one's tracks and not making a transfer of funds for sale so obvious.

Earlier today, another four ApeCoin Treasury wallets used a similar method of selling their reserves: sending assets to different addresses on the blockchain and then moving them to exchanges. A total of 99.8% of the tokens have been transferred to new addresses every time.

At first glance, the ApeCoin project is actively selling its holdings while trying to hide its tracks by constantly using fresh addresses prior to sending funds to various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Related
Shiba's BONE Soars 12% as This New York Exchange Lists It

The performance of APE on the market confirms this thesis as it swiftly lost more than 60% of its value in no time. Despite a 60% recovery from the bottom, APE still has a long way to go before returning to pre-dump levels.

At press time, APE is barely holding above the $3 threshold and is losing 1.4% of its value in the last 24 hours.

#APE Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Elon Musk Expresses His Questionable Market Opinion
11/30/2022 - 12:05
Elon Musk Expresses His Questionable Market Opinion
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image DOGE Accepted Next to Apple Pay by Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Las Vegas
11/30/2022 - 11:56
DOGE Accepted Next to Apple Pay by Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Las Vegas
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Now Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars: Details
11/30/2022 - 10:49
SHIB Now Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide