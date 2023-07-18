APE Rises on Listing News by Major South Korean Exchange, Trading Begins Today

Chinese crypto blogger and journalist Colin Wu has shared the news that South Korean crypto exchanges continue to expand crypto utility and crypto-fiat bridges by adding new crypto-fiat pairs for traders to use.

Now, South Korean exchange Bithumb has added three tokens – APE, FTM and RNDR – to trade them against the Korean Won (KRW). Wu reminded his followers from the crypto community that even though Bithumb is a large exchange, a trading volume of merely one-tenth of Upbit (the largest Korean exchange) passes through it.

ApeCoin (APE) and Render Token (RDNR) are based on the Ethereum network; Fantom (FTM) has its own mainnet.

APE was among trendy coins a while ago, along with other meme coins. APE strives to create an ecosystem on the basis of BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) NFTs and MAYC (Mutant Ape Yacht Club). It has a decentralized community that governs the token via ApeCoin DAO, which was created by Yuga Labs – the company that initially created the aforementioned collections of Ape NFTs.

At the time of this writing, RNDR is changing hands at $1.91 after a 1.62% decline over the past 24 hours, FTM is down 1.9% over the same period of time and trading at $0.2573. As for ApeCoin, its current price stands at $2.05, as it has added 3.55% on the news of the Bithumb listing.

