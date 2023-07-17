Here's How Many Bitcoins Are Now Lost Forever: IntoTheBlock

Mon, 07/17/2023 - 11:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recently shared analytics report shows how many Bitcoins may have actually been lost by now
Here's How Many Bitcoins Are Now Lost Forever: IntoTheBlock
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On-chain data vendor IntoTheBlock has shared data that may suggest how many BTC coins have been permanently out of circulation by now from the slightly more than 19 million mined Bitcoins.

According to a recently published tweet by this data aggregator, approximately 29% of the circulating BTC have remained dormant over the span of the last five years. The company stresses that it is likely that a big portion of these Bitcoins have been lost for good.

It matches the recent tweet of Glassnode about "hodled or lost Bitcoins." The data agency reported recently that this metric shows 7,781,224.168 BTC.

On Thursday, July 13, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin surged by around 3.50%, soaring to the $31,641 level on bullish news for the whole crypto industry — Judge Analisa Torres announced that Ripple did not violate U.S. securities law by selling XRP on public crypto trading venues. Unlike that, Ripple's selling XRP to financial institutions was deemed selling securities by the court.

Still, this partial victory drove the XRP price up by more than 70% and pushed the rest of the market way up as well, including Bitcoin.

Many major crypto exchanges that delisted XRP immediately after the start of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit in December 2020 have now relisted it, including Coinbase and Binance US.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Expects Stock Market to Collapse, Sees Depression Coming

However, the following day, the crypto market leader fell by 4.78%, hitting the $30,133 zone. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $30,092 on the Bitstamp exchange.

#Bitcoin News #Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Elon Musk's New Tweet Triggers Explosive Dogecoin (DOGE) Pump
07/17/2023 - 11:30
Elon Musk's New Tweet Triggers Explosive Dogecoin (DOGE) Pump
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Lockups for Investors Were Stopped
07/17/2023 - 11:11
Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Lockups for Investors Were Stopped
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saw Mindblowing 5.2 Trillion Series of Transacions
07/17/2023 - 10:54
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saw Mindblowing 5.2 Trillion Series of Transacions
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan