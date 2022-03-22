Anonymous Whale Suddenly Closes $120 Million Bitcoin Short on Market

News
Tue, 03/22/2022 - 08:05
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Anonymous whales closes his massive short order moments before Bitcoin price spiked above $43,000
Anonymous Whale Suddenly Closes $120 Million Bitcoin Short on Market
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

An anonymous whale that previously opened a large bet against the crypto market by shorting Bitcoin suddenly closed his massive position even after minor movement of the first cryptocurrency, according to TradingView.

Major relief

Almost immediately after the closing of the large short position, the market faced a massive price spike to more than $43,000. Some users suggested that the massive short was removed with the help of insider information about market movements.

Bitcoin Daily Chart
Source: TradingView

After the short was closed, bears experienced an increase in the liquidation volume as the volume of forcibly closed positions reached $75 million in the last four hours, showing that most investors did not expect such a large price increase in a matter of hours.

While bullish tendencies prevail on the market, the swift run to $43,500 failed, and the first cryptocurrency already retraced to $42,200. But while the selling pressure spiked after the price reached $43,000, we may still see price action similar to March 18.

Bitcoin's state on the market

According to the Bitcoin daily chart provided by TradingView, the first cryptocurrency remains in the ascending trading range for more than a month, indicating that the market is still in the process of consolidation.

Related
Ripple Opposes SEC’s Request for Extension of Time

Previously, on-chain analyst Willy Woo noted that the nature of Bitcoin cycles has changed, and now it does not follow the regular halving cycles. In the conditions of the modern cryptocurrency market, we might expect the global change of market trends in a matter of months in contrast to four-year cycles the market was facing before.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $42,354 with a 3.1% price increase in the last 24 hours.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image APE Surpasses AAVE to Become Most Traded Crypto for Largest ETH Investors
03/22/2022 - 15:32
APE Surpasses AAVE to Become Most Traded Crypto for Largest ETH Investors
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Eyeing the $1 Barrier in a Two-Day Positive Run-Up, Here's What to Know
03/22/2022 - 14:50
Cardano Eyeing the $1 Barrier in a Two-Day Positive Run-Up, Here's What to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Robinhood Sees a Lot of Potential in NFTs
03/22/2022 - 14:35
Robinhood Sees a Lot of Potential in NFTs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya