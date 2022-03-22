Bitcoin Reclaims $43,000, Ethereum Tops $3,000

Tue, 03/22/2022 - 05:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The cryptocurrency market is in recovery mode, with the price of Bitcoin reclaiming the $43,000
Bitcoin (BTC), the number one cryptocurrency, spiked to an intraday high of $43,124 earlier today, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. 

The largest cryptocurrency is now up roughly 10% over the last week. 

In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) has now surpassed the psychologically important level of $3,000. 

CMC
Image by coinmarketcap.com

Every major altcoin is currently in the green (except for the native cryptocurrency of the Terra blockchain).

Cardano (ADA) is leading the pack with a 7.8% price spike. The cryptocurrency is now inching closer to the much-coveted $1 mark.

Polkadot (DOT), another Ethereum killer, is up almost 7% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is up more than 8% amid reports that Sint Marteen may be working to adopt the controversial Bitcoin fork as legal tender.

ApeCoin (APE), the recently launched Ethereum token behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token collection, is up more than 10%, currently trading at $11.38.

Dash (DASH), which was once among the leading cryptocurrencies, is finally having its moment, surging by more than 14%. Still, the cryptocurrency is only in 69th place.

Ethereum Classic (ETC), Algorand (ALGO) and EOS (EOS) have also recorded double-digit price increases, leading the broader crypto market.

The total value of the cryptocurrency market is currently sitting at $1.93 trillion. Bulls still have a long time to go before reclaiming the $3 trillion mark that was initially recorded in November.

Bitcoin’s market dominance currently stands at 42.1%. Ethereum accounts for 18.7% of the total crypto market valuation.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

