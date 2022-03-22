Bitcoin Reclaims $43,000, Ethereum Tops $3,000

The cryptocurrency market is in recovery mode, with the price of Bitcoin reclaiming the $43,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the number one cryptocurrency, spiked to an intraday high of $43,124 earlier today, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

The largest cryptocurrency is now up roughly 10% over the last week.

In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) has now surpassed the psychologically important level of $3,000.

Every major altcoin is currently in the green (except for the native cryptocurrency of the Terra blockchain).



Cardano (ADA) is leading the pack with a 7.8% price spike. The cryptocurrency is now inching closer to the much-coveted $1 mark.



Polkadot (DOT), another Ethereum killer, is up almost 7% over the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is up more than 8% amid reports that Sint Marteen may be working to adopt the controversial Bitcoin fork as legal tender.