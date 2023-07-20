Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Address Wakes up From Eight Years of Inactivity

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A dormant premine address containing 200 ETH has just been revived after eight years, according to cryptocurrency data tracker WhaleAlert.

These holdings are currently worth approximately $116 million at current prices, per WhaleAlert's estimation.

Ethereum's estimated cost at the time of purchase would have been roughly 30 cents, making its estimated value at the time $6,000.

The reactivation is the most recent in a string of vintage wallets to awaken from long periods of hibernation.

Although the owner of the wallet's identity is still unknown, it serves as a reminder of the value of hodling, which emphasizes the long-term accumulation of cryptocurrency tokens.

Various factors can cause crypto wallets that have been dormant to reawaken. Sometimes, it is just the owner forgetting about it and then deciding that now could be a good time to sell after finding it again.

The Ethereum ICO raised $18 million in two stages between July and September of 2014. One Bitcoin was set to buy 2,000 Ether at the beginning of the sale. According to September 2014 Bitcoin values, this meant that one ETH was worth 0.0007479 Bitcoin, or roughly 30 cents.

This type of cryptocurrency issuance is known as a "premine," as the coins are created before the network begins to produce tokens on its own. Later, in July 2015, the Ethereum blockchain was launched.