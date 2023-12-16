Dormant Ethereum Whale Continues to Sell ETH Holdings: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On-chain analytics firm Lookonchain has drawn attention to a dormant Ethereum whale that is back to life after being inactive for a year.

Advertisement

Shortly after reviving, the dormant ETH whale went on a major selling binge: 18,865 ETH have been sold so far for 42 million DAI through four new wallets, with an average selling price of $2,229.

A whale that has been dormant for 1 year is dumping $ETH on #DEX!



So far, 18,865 $ETH has been sold for 42M $DAI through 4 new wallets, the average selling price is $2,229.



And currently has 5,588 $ETH($12.5M) left. pic.twitter.com/K6znM7pxxh — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 16, 2023

At the time of Lookonchain's reporting, the whale had 5,588 ETH worth $12.5 million remaining.

Advertisement

During the week, as reported, a dormant Ethereum whale came back to life after more than three years of inactivity, depositing 5,000 ETH worth around $11.3 million to Coinbase shortly after.

However, it should be kept in mind that the activities of one or two Ethereum whales may not represent the sum of Ethereum whale activity.

In contrast to the selling spree that these whales have been on, several ETH whales have been accumulating.

Crypto analyst Ali reports that some of the largest Ethereum whales have been on a buying spree, acquiring over 100,000 ETH worth $230 million in the last week.

Ethereum (ETH) price action

At the time of writing, ETH was down 1.33% in the last 24 hours to $2,244. According to IntoTheBlock data, Ethereum trades in a crucial zone ranging from $2,216 to $2,302. Here, over 263,550 addresses hold nearly 2.9 million ETH.

On the upside, the $2,332 and $2,403 levels represent intermediate short-term barriers to ETH's price advance to $3,000. On the other hand, short-term support is envisaged at $2,127.

According to IntoTheBlock, Ethereum's fees have remained high this week, affecting supply. Ethereum has burned approximately 35,000 ETH in the last seven days, continuing its negative net issuance pattern that began in early November.