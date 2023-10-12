Analyst Benjamin Cowen Highlights Ethereum's Poor Performance

Analyst believes that Bitcoin is far more resilient than second-biggest cryptocurrency on market

Analyst Benjamin Cowen shed light on Ethereum's (ETH) performance, which, contrary to popular belief, has not been as robust as many in the crypto community think it is.

Cowen presented compelling data: on May 12, 2023, Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH were priced at $26,800 and $1,804, respectively. Fast forward to October 11, 2023, and BTC's price steadfastly held at $26,800, whereas ETH had dwindled to $1,564. This downtrend was not just a momentary lapse but was reflected starkly in the ETH/BTC ratio, which progressively slipped from 0.067 to 0.058 in the same period.

May 12th, 2023:

BTC: $26,800

ETH: $1804



June 20th, 2023:

BTC: $26,800

ETH: $1790



Sep 1st, 2023:

BTC: $26,800

ETH: $1630



Oct 11th, 2023:

BTC: $26,800

ETH: $1564



But people keep telling me “ETH is holding up well” — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) October 11, 2023

A counterpoint was raised by a crypto enthusiast who emphasized ETH's 77% surge from its low, outpacing BTC's 73% climb. However, Cowen swiftly noted the selective nature of these statistics. He stressed that a holistic view paints a different picture — from their all-time highs, BTC had retracted by 61%, while ETH saw a sharper decline of 68%.

Current market analysis further cements Cowen's stance. As of now, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $26,727.99, maintaining a semblance of stability. In contrast, Ethereum struggles at around $1,551.34, a concerning figure for investors who recall its past highs.

This discourse is not just about numbers; it is a lesson in market perception versus reality. Ethereum, despite its groundbreaking contributions to the DeFi and NFT sectors, has not been impervious to market strains. Its trajectory, when juxtaposed with Bitcoin's, highlights the nuances of market movements and the fallacy of general assumptions.

Momentary spikes and troughs can be deceptive, and an asset's true health is often revealed in longer-term trends and broader market contexts. This revelation does not undermine Ethereum's potential but serves as a grounding notice to traders to delve deeper, looking beyond the surface-level chatter to make informed investment decisions.