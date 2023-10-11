Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 11

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local rise of Ethereum (ETH)?
Wed, 10/11/2023 - 17:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 11
Sellers keep controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is on its way to testing the local resistance level of $1,545. If buyers cannot seize the initiative today, a breakout may lead to a more profound drop to the $1,500 area soon.

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame, as the price of ETH is approaching the support level of $1,532.

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 10

At the moment, there are reversal signals, which means that there is a high chance to see a drop to the $1,450-$1,500 zone shortly.

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the level of $1,463. If the false breakout of it happens, one can expect a local rise to the $1,600 range.

Ethereum is trading at $1,559 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

