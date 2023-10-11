Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 11

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers keep controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is on its way to testing the local resistance level of $1,545. If buyers cannot seize the initiative today, a breakout may lead to a more profound drop to the $1,500 area soon.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame, as the price of ETH is approaching the support level of $1,532.

At the moment, there are reversal signals, which means that there is a high chance to see a drop to the $1,450-$1,500 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the level of $1,463. If the false breakout of it happens, one can expect a local rise to the $1,600 range.

Ethereum is trading at $1,559 at press time.