Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 11

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is on its way to testing the local resistance level of $1,545. If buyers cannot seize the initiative today, a breakout may lead to a more profound drop to the $1,500 area soon.
A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame, as the price of ETH is approaching the support level of $1,532.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.