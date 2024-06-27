Advertisement
    'Altcoins Are Coming to Wall Street': Anthony Pompliano Speaks on Solana ETF

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As New York-based VanEck proposes Solana ETF, Anthony Pompliano heralds new era for altcoins on Wall Street
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 15:21
    'Altcoins Are Coming to Wall Street': Anthony Pompliano Speaks on Solana ETF
    New York-based investment firm VanEck is making waves with its recent proposal to launch a spot Solana ETF, dubbed the VanEck Solana Trust. The fund's goal is to provide direct exposure to SOL. It does this by using prices from selected trading platforms to value its shares daily.

    This is in line with the recent SEC approval of Bitcoin ETFs and the ongoing approval of several spot Ethereum ETFs, including one from VanEck. 

    Anthony Pompliano, a big name in the industry, pointed to the ETF filing as proof that altcoins are making their way onto Wall Street. Pompliano said that cryptocurrencies are making public markets more volatile and risky, which backs up the idea that more institutions are interested in digital assets other than just Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    On the other hand, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart was a bit more cautious, pointing out potential regulatory hurdles. Seyffart said that even though VanEck filed for the Solana ETF, it might take a while to launch depending on what happens with the political system. 

    He said that a formal 19b-4 filing, which is important for setting a timeline, is not yet available, so it looks like the launch might be in mid-March 2025 at the earliest.

    As we look ahead, there are a few questions about the regulatory environment and the timeline for approval. The key thing to watch is how market dynamics and investor sentiment will change as more altcoin ETF proposals are considered.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

