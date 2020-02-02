Nearly $1 Bln in Bitcoin (BTC) Sent Between Anonymous Wallets: Whale Alert

On Saturday, the Whale Alert Twitter account drew public attention to two transactions which together make up 99,704 BTC – that’s almost one billion USD.

As per the tweets, they were performed between Bitcoin wallets with anonymous owners. However, a link with detailed information in one of those posts says that the receiver of half of that eye-popping amount was the Bittrex crypto exchange.

Image via whale-alert.io

In the comments thread, the crypto community is discussing a chance the transactions were made by a crypto whale who is preparing to dump part of this Bitcoin on the market via Bittrex.

Some crypto traders are expecting that the Bitcoin price is likely to surpass the $10,000 level soon and continue on its journey towards regaining the $20,000-ish all-time high achieved in December 2017.