Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Algorand Skyrockets 27% as Bullish Golden Cross Sparks Rally

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Algorand on track for longest winning streak since 2021
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 15:01
    Algorand Skyrockets 27% as Bullish Golden Cross Sparks Rally
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Smart contract platform Algorand (ALGO) is currently up 27% over the last 24 hours. Algorand continued its surge from yesterday, achieving highs of $0.38 in today's trading session.

    Advertisement

    Algorand is up 64% in the last week, with its gains fueled by the emergence of a technical pattern termed a "golden cross."

    Article image
    ALGO/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The golden cross is formed when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, typically the 50-day moving average crossing over the 200-day moving average. This is often seen as a bullish indication, indicating that the asset may be entering a period of sustained growth.

    HOT Stories
    Algorand Skyrockets 27% as Bullish Golden Cross Sparks Rally
    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    1,003,000,000 SHIB in Single Hour – What’s Happening?

    For Algorand, this technical pattern has prompted a wave of buying activity, boosting its price higher and attracting market attention. Algorand has surged more than 27% in the previous 24 hours, supported by a significant increase in trading volume.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Algorand Spikes 15% on New Initiative, Plans to Share 2 Million ALGO Tokens
    Thu, 12/30/2021 - 14:50
    Algorand Spikes 15% on New Initiative, Plans to Share 2 Million ALGO Tokens
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to CoinMarketCap, Algorand's trading volume reached $1.01 billion, reflecting a 284% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Algorand on track for longest winning streak since 2021

    Algorand has rallied for the fourth week in a row, beginning on Nov. 5. This is its longest win streak since January 2021. The cryptocurrency has benefited from both technical factors and positive market sentiment, with the golden cross acting as the catalyst for an already growing sense of optimism surrounding the project.

    The emergence of a golden cross at the start of this week has boosted ALGO's price, causing it to reach highs of $0.329 on Nov. 24, which were followed by profit-taking. ALGO's price fell for two days in a row, reaching a low of $0.25 on Nov. 26 before rising.

    Related
    Algorand (ALGO) Foundation Issues Action Statement on Recent Exploit
    Wed, 03/08/2023 - 12:22
    Algorand (ALGO) Foundation Issues Action Statement on Recent Exploit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This rally has marked three days out of four in green, culminating in today's trading session at highs of $0.38, a level not seen since November 2022.

    As for what's next for Algorand, ALGO might eye $0.50 and $0.60, and in the event of a further price rise, Algorand might target $0.75 next. 

    #Algorand News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 14:26
    35 Million XRP Change Unknown Hands as XRP Price Targets $2
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 14:08
    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Algorand Skyrockets 27% as Bullish Golden Cross Sparks Rally
    35 Million XRP Change Unknown Hands as XRP Price Targets $2
    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD