    AI Tweet from Horror Legend Stephen King Leaves X Pondering

    Yuri Molchan
    Legendary writer, 'King of Horror,' has engaged with his followers on X/Twitter, talking about artificial intelligence
    Mon, 8/04/2024 - 13:40
    AI Tweet from Horror Legend Stephen King Leaves X Pondering
    Earlier today, legendary creator of horror novels, short stories and screenplays Stephen King made a statement about artificial intelligence to his 7.1 million followers on the X/Twitter social media network.

    Stephen King posts puzzling AI-themed tweet

    The writer’s statement had a bold touch to it, however, his army of followers was left to guess what the master horror mind meant.

    King tweeted that he is not worried about AI, naming a reason for it – he has his “mojo working.”

    It was not clear what the renowned book author meant by that. His tweet bursts with comments, where users are either showing their excitement about this statement or accusing King of going back to his dependencies that he got rid when he was young.

    It is possible that King was referring to “Box Office Mojo” – a US-based website that keeps track of box office revenues made by movies. Stephen King is well known as not only a best-selling book author for the past several decades but also a writer with the highest number of books turned into movies. Among them are classics like “The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” and, more recently” “Doctor Sleep.”

    King’s tweet makes a certain point regarding the threat that writers may face in the near future over AI's rapid development. A few months ago, in an interview, innovative billionaire Elon Musk, creator of the Grok AI chatbot, stated that within three years he expects AI to develop to the level where it will be able to write novels as good as J.K. Rowling – another best-selling writer, famous for her books about Harry Potter.

    Grok beats ChatGPT pricewise

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Musk’s chatbot Grok, which has been integrated on X/Twitter for premium users, has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 in terms of monthly subscription price.

    Grok was recently made available to all premium users. They are not charged anything extra, apart from the $8 per month to use the premium subscription service. Meanwhile, using ChatGPT-4 on a monthly basis now costs $20. This makes Grok usage 60% cheaper than its “woke” (according to Elon Musk) market competitor.

    Meanwhile, as announced earlier, a new iteration – Grok 1.5 – is expected to roll out soon.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
