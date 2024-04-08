AI Tweet from Horror Legend Stephen King Leaves X Pondering

Advertisement

Earlier today, legendary creator of horror novels, short stories and screenplays Stephen King made a statement about artificial intelligence to his 7.1 million followers on the X/Twitter social media network.

Stephen King posts puzzling AI-themed tweet

The writer’s statement had a bold touch to it, however, his army of followers was left to guess what the master horror mind meant.

King tweeted that he is not worried about AI, naming a reason for it – he has his “mojo working.”

It was not clear what the renowned book author meant by that. His tweet bursts with comments, where users are either showing their excitement about this statement or accusing King of going back to his dependencies that he got rid when he was young.

It is possible that King was referring to “Box Office Mojo” – a US-based website that keeps track of box office revenues made by movies. Stephen King is well known as not only a best-selling book author for the past several decades but also a writer with the highest number of books turned into movies. Among them are classics like “The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” and, more recently” “Doctor Sleep.”

King’s tweet makes a certain point regarding the threat that writers may face in the near future over AI's rapid development. A few months ago, in an interview, innovative billionaire Elon Musk, creator of the Grok AI chatbot, stated that within three years he expects AI to develop to the level where it will be able to write novels as good as J.K. Rowling – another best-selling writer, famous for her books about Harry Potter.

