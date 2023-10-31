AI Token Render (RNDR) May Lose Steam If This Trend Continues

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Render (RNDR), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based protocol, is losing steam, with the recent plunge in its price. At the time of writing, Render is down 5.42% to $2.45, gradually paring off the gains it has accrued since the start of the month.

Riding on the AI hype, RNDR jumped by more than 60% in October, extending its lead among other related digital currencies. The creeping slump that is coming at a time when most altcoins are soaring is linked to the transactional activity surrounding the wallet of FTX and Alameda Research.

Crypto analytics insights provider Lookonchain revealed a total of $27 million worth of altcoins were moved again by the wallet, with Render taking the bigger portion of the funds. It remains unclear what the purpose of the transfers was, but the general assumption is that Alameda might be liquidating the funds, and this presents RNDR in a vulnerable state.

Though related transfers are not uncommon, per Lookonchain data, this is the highest move as a total of 7.17 million RNDR was transferred valued, at approximately $17.93 million. This figure in the latest transfer is higher than Solana, with 131,833 SOL worth over $4.7 million. Should these transfers continue with RNDR taking center stage, the AI token may eventually shed its accrued gains as the year journeys to a close.

Banking on Render value proposition

Though Render is in a free fall, the projection is that this is a temporary slowdown and a recovery may soon be recorded.

This recovery is poised to be driven by Render's value proposition. Essentially, Render connects artists and studios in need of GPU Mining with partners that can offer this service. This middle-man role aims to decentralize accessibility to GPU miners to power the next generation of creativity.

Over the past year, Render has grown its ecosystem through this offering, and its future price stability hinges on this low-competition value proposition.