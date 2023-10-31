Advertisement
AI Token Render (RNDR) May Lose Steam If This Trend Continues

Godfrey Benjamin
Render featured in FTX/Alameda's latest transfer, stirring deepening price fall
Tue, 10/31/2023 - 12:14
Render (RNDR), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based protocol, is losing steam, with the recent plunge in its price. At the time of writing, Render is down 5.42% to $2.45, gradually paring off the gains it has accrued since the start of the month.

Crypto AI Coin Render (RENDER) Gains 13%, and Here's Why

Riding on the AI hype, RNDR jumped by more than 60% in October, extending its lead among other related digital currencies. The creeping slump that is coming at a time when most altcoins are soaring is linked to the transactional activity surrounding the wallet of FTX and Alameda Research.

Crypto analytics insights provider Lookonchain revealed a total of $27 million worth of altcoins were moved again by the wallet, with Render taking the bigger portion of the funds. It remains unclear what the purpose of the transfers was, but the general assumption is that Alameda might be liquidating the funds, and this presents RNDR in a vulnerable state.

Though related transfers are not uncommon, per Lookonchain data, this is the highest move as a total of 7.17 million RNDR was transferred valued, at approximately $17.93 million. This figure in the latest transfer is higher than Solana, with 131,833 SOL worth over $4.7 million. Should these transfers continue with RNDR taking center stage, the AI token may eventually shed its accrued gains as the year journeys to a close.

AI Crypto Render Price Reacts to FTX's 974,000 RNDR Token Shift: Details

Banking on Render value proposition

Though Render is in a free fall, the projection is that this is a temporary slowdown and a recovery may soon be recorded.

This recovery is poised to be driven by Render's value proposition. Essentially, Render connects artists and studios in need of GPU Mining with partners that can offer this service. This middle-man role aims to decentralize accessibility to GPU miners to power the next generation of creativity. 

Over the past year, Render has grown its ecosystem through this offering, and its future price stability hinges on this low-competition value proposition.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

