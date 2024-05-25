AI Meme Crypto Segment Valuation Adds 100% in One Week

Advertisement

AI meme cryptocurrencies, i.e., cryptos launched at the intersection between artificial intelligence and meme narratives, are demonstrating brilliant performance in the latest 24 hours. Amid the pale dynamics of the overall crypto market, AI meme tokens and LRTFi/LSDFi categories are outperforming.

AI meme coins rallying: Best performing segment in crypto adds 100% in seven days

In the last 24 hours, the AI meme crypto category added over 15% in value, pushing total seven-day growth to 100%. As such, this controversial segment that merges the features of two most overhyped narratives of 2023-2024 doubled in value in just one week.

Image by CoinGecko

Two flagship cryptocurrencies of the AI meme group, Turbo (TURBO) and Corgi AI (CORGIAI) are among the largest gainers in the top 250. Turbo (TURBO) added 32.5% in 24 hours, while CorgiAI (CORGIAI) soared by 29.6% and reached $750 million market capitalization.

Grok (GROK), a meme coin behind the "community of Grok AI enthusiasts" added 6% and now targets nine-digit valuation for the first time in its history.

As covered by U.Today previously, Grok is an AI-powered chatbot for Elon Musk's social network X (formerly Twitter). From the very beginning of the project, it garnered attention amid the global crypto community.

Some cryptocurrency traders believe that Grok might be useful while searching for trending coins in the short term. However, analysts are warning that Grok might amplify problems with bots on X.

Liquid staking and restaking narratives gained traction

Besides AI meme coins, splendid performance is demonstrated by native coins of decentralized perpetuals trading protocols and assets of staking-associated segments.

Liquid restaking tokens, assets allowing users to earn additional yield from their staked assets by restaking them, are surging today: Pendle (PENDLE) added almost 6% and reached $1 billion valuation. The asset jumped into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

In the liquid staking segment, which is considered to be a more conservative one, large gains are demonstrated by the Redacted (BTRFLY) and Origin Ether (OETH) protocols.