AdEx Launches On-Chain Instrument AURA for Advanced Targeting

AdEx, a leading blockchain-centric adtech, announces the release of AURA, its novel on-chain monitoring instrument. Its introduction is set to advance targeting in digital marketing and make promo campaigns more data-driven than ever before.

AdEx, the leading blockchain-based ad-tech platform, unveils AdEx AURA, a brand-new AI-powered on-chain activity analyzer designed to enhance Web3 experiences. It tracks information about the in-blockchain activity of potential viewers for the best targeting.

By sourcing publicly available data from Ethereum (ETH) and layer-2 blockchains of the EVM ecosystem, AURA delivers personalized insights that benefit users, entrepreneurs and business developers alike.

AdEx AURA leverages advanced AI models to process user blockchain activity, such as transaction patterns or app usage, and suggests relevant actions or services.

For example, AURA can identify if a user frequently trades on decentralized exchanges (DEXes) or recently bridged funds to a specific blockchain and recommend tailored actions on that chain, creating a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Unlike traditional models, AURA operates as more than a targeting tool. To offer a new class of solutions, AURA acts as an AI agent, aligning user and ecosystem interests. Its incentive model shifts focus toward creating a fair attention economy by rewarding relevant, value-driven suggestions.

AdEx AURA redefines how Web3 platforms interact with users by embedding personalized recommendations directly into wallets, apps and blockchain explorers. For example, wallets can use AURA to dynamically organize app catalogs, prioritizing user-relevant options and paid placements that add value.

ADX token fuels ecosystem, offers staking opportunities

Ivo Georgiev, CEO at AdEx, highlights the unique tech design of a new solution that guarantees its profound impact for the adtech segment and digital marketing as a whole:

AdEx AURA represents a significant step forward for Web3 engagement. It’s not just about analyzing on-chain activity—it’s about delivering smarter, more personalized interactions that benefit everyone in the ecosystem.

ADX, a core native cryptocurrency of the AdEx ecosystem, is an essential element of the new targeting design powered by the AURA instrument.

Marketers and business developers can stake ADX to prioritize their recommendations or expedite placement approvals, contributing to a safer, scam-resistant environment.

Technically, ADX is a backbone of AdEx's transparency and sustainable growth mechanism. The token is available on major CEXes and DEXes.