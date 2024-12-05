AdaDeng's $ADENG Token Presale Launches, Set to Become the Next $SNEK on the Cardano Blockchain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the cryptocurrency landscape heats up, the meme coin sector has once again catapulted into the spotlight, drawing significant investor interest and engagement.

Amid this resurgence, a new contender is emerging that’s quickly capturing the imagination of investors: AdaDeng , a Moo Deng-inspired meme coin built on the Cardano blockchain.

And now, AdaDeng’s $ADENG token presale is officially live, offering a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this new Cardano project before it potentially follows in the footsteps of successful meme coins like $SNEK.

AdaDeng: A fresh meme coin movement on Cardano

AdaDeng is not your typical meme coin. While it embodies the fun and creativity that meme culture is known for, it is also a community-first project that combines the power of decentralization with the security and scalability of the Cardano blockchain.

Inspired by the mischievous and lovable Moo Deng—a hippo who has taken the meme world by storm— AdaDeng is all about celebrating creativity, community engagement, and inclusivity.

The project is already gaining traction, with over 1,500 active members across platforms like Telegram and Discord . The excitement around the AdaDeng presale is commendable, and it’s easy to see why.

As Cardano’s meme coin scene heats up, AdaDeng has all the potential to become the next big thing, joining the ranks of other successful meme coins like $SNEK and $HOSKY.

What makes the $ADENG presale stand out?

The $ADENG presale officially kicks off on December 5, 2025, at 4:00 PM UTC and will run until December 20, 2025.

During this 15-day presale, 70% of the total token supply (100 million $ADENG tokens) will be available for early investors.

But here’s the catch: there’s no fixed presale price. Instead, the final price of $ADENG will be determined by how much ADA is raised during the presale.

This community-driven pricing model gives investors a chance to shape the token’s value before it hits the public market.

The presale is open to everyone, with no minimum or maximum buy limits—allowing both small and large investors to participate.

This inclusivity makes it a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to get in early on what could become a major meme coin on Cardano.

Liquidity, CEX listings, and the road ahead

After the presale concludes, 20% of the raised $ADENG tokens will be paired with ADA and added to a liquidity pool on Minswap, ensuring a smooth trading experience.

AdaDeng is also actively in talks with centralized exchanges (CEXs), potentially driving even more exposure and liquidity to the project.

With an innovative community-driven presale, the power of Cardano’s blockchain, and a passionate following, AdaDeng is poised to become the next big meme coin on Cardano. If you’ve been watching the meme coin space, this is your chance to get in early before the masses.

Mark your calendars for December 5, 2025, and get ready to join the AdaDeng movement!

Website: https://adadeng.com

Telegram: https://t.me/adadengcardano

Discord: https://discord.gg/tpAvPDdDXT