ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 3

Tue, 01/03/2023 - 14:18
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the altcoins market grow soon?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 3
Most of the coins have faced a decline today, trading in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.15% over the past 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has bounced back to the support of $0.2521 against the low volume. Until the rate is above it, bulls have the chance to rise.

In this case, the possible upward move may lead to the test of the closest resistance area of $0.26. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-January.

ADA is trading at $0.2539 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is more of a loser than Cardano (ADA), going down by 0.76%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps trading in the channel between the support at $240 and the resistance at $248.7, accumulating power for a further sharp move. However, if the growth to $248 happens, the breakout might be a prerequisite for a rise to the $254 level as enough energy has already been gathered.

BNB is trading at $245.4 at press time.

About the author
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

