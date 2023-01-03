ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 3

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins have faced a decline today, trading in the red zone.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.15% over the past 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has bounced back to the support of $0.2521 against the low volume. Until the rate is above it, bulls have the chance to rise.

In this case, the possible upward move may lead to the test of the closest resistance area of $0.26. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-January.

ADA is trading at $0.2539 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is more of a loser than Cardano (ADA), going down by 0.76%.

On the daily time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps trading in the channel between the support at $240 and the resistance at $248.7, accumulating power for a further sharp move. However, if the growth to $248 happens, the breakout might be a prerequisite for a rise to the $254 level as enough energy has already been gathered.

BNB is trading at $245.4 at press time.