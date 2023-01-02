Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 2

Original U.Today article

Does Ethereum (ETH) have enough strength to rise faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In the first week of 2023, the cryptocurrency market is about to start in the green zone.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) is rising faster than Bitcoin's (BTC), going up by 1.66% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has started the day with a sharp rise, forming the support at $1,199. However, the rate found difficulties at the resistance at $1,219.

If the price does not decline to the middle of the channel, the upward move may continue tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has broken the nearest resistance level at $1,205.60. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and keep the price above the aforementioned mark, the rise may lead to a test of the $1,236 level.

Ethereum (ETH) is also looking bullish on the daily chart. Currently, one should pay attention to 0.072676. If the candle fixes above that mark, the rise may continue to the next resistance at 0.07349.

Ethereum is trading at $1,215 at press time.