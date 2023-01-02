XRP Price Analysis for January 2

Original U.Today article

Buyers are trying to seize the initiative as the rates of all the top 10 coins are rising.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by almost 2% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly time frame, the growth of XRP stopped at the recently formed resistance at $0.34569. However, a drop has not happened, which means that buyers are accumulating power for a further move.

If a breakout occurs, the impulse could be enough to reach the $0.35 mark.

On the daily chart, the rate is about to close above the support at $0.4360. If that happens, the upward move may continue to the next resistance zone at $0.2550.

A similar situation is on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC). The price has made a false breakout of the support at 0.00001951. If closure happens near the 0.00002084 mark, bulls could seize the initiative and keep up the rise to 0.00002137.

XRP is trading at $0.3465 at press time.