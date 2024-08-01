Abnormal 2,764% Imbalance Stuns XRP: What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the latest data from CoinGlass, the past 12 hours have been very painful for traders who were bullish on XRP. According to the statistics, XRP saw $2.73 million worth of long liquidations during this period. In contrast, short liquidations, i.e., bets that XRP will fall, totaled $98,740. Thus, the imbalance between bullish and bearish liquidations was a staggering 2,764% in 12 hours.

Apparently, the misfortune of those who bet on XRP to rise in the last 12 hours is linked to the market performance of the popular cryptocurrency. In fact, the price of XRP has fallen by as much as 5.2% over the same period. What's more, in the last 20 hours, the XRP price has fallen by as much as 8.42% - a truly painful event.

However, it does not fully justify such a difference, as the reasons go deeper. Since the beginning of the week, the price of XRP has soared - at one point by as much as 10.5%, creating additional bullish sentiment across the crypto space and prompting traders to open long positions.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

As is often the case, the market is smarter, and those who were late to the XRP party, or did not manage their risk properly, paid a heavy price and became part of the $2.73 million liquidated bulls' squad.

Whether it is one of those healthy corrections, or the end of XRP's mini-rally in anticipation of the SEC v. Ripple ruling, is an open question. But one thing is for sure - the popular cryptocurrency remains in the spotlight and an attractive asset for traders. And that is great news, because attention is arguably the most important thing in this market.