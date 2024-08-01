    Abnormal 2,764% Imbalance Stuns XRP: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP faces jaw-dropping 2,764% surge in bull liquidations, revealing unusual market imbalance
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 14:11
    Abnormal 2,764% Imbalance Stuns XRP: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to the latest data from CoinGlass, the past 12 hours have been very painful for traders who were bullish on XRP. According to the statistics, XRP saw $2.73 million worth of long liquidations during this period. In contrast, short liquidations, i.e., bets that XRP will fall, totaled $98,740. Thus, the imbalance between bullish and bearish liquidations was a staggering 2,764% in 12 hours.

    Advertisement

    Apparently, the misfortune of those who bet on XRP to rise in the last 12 hours is linked to the market performance of the popular cryptocurrency. In fact, the price of XRP has fallen by as much as 5.2% over the same period. What's more, in the last 20 hours, the XRP price has fallen by as much as 8.42% - a truly painful event. 

    Related
    Top Trader Predicts XRP Could Be on Cusp of Huge Breakout
    Wed, 07/31/2024 - 18:26
    Top Trader Predicts XRP Could Be on Cusp of Huge Breakout
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    Ethereum (ETH): Death Cross Looming? Solana (SOL) on Track for $200? Toncoin's (TON) Recovery Has Begun

    However, it does not fully justify such a difference, as the reasons go deeper. Since the beginning of the week, the price of XRP has soared - at one point by as much as 10.5%, creating additional bullish sentiment across the crypto space and prompting traders to open long positions. 

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As is often the case, the market is smarter, and those who were late to the XRP party, or did not manage their risk properly, paid a heavy price and became part of the $2.73 million liquidated bulls' squad.

    Related
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 05:09
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Whether it is one of those healthy corrections, or the end of XRP's mini-rally in anticipation of the SEC v. Ripple ruling, is an open question. But one thing is for sure - the popular cryptocurrency remains in the spotlight and an attractive asset for traders. And that is great news, because attention is arguably the most important thing in this market.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 14:04
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Here's How Much Bitcoin BlackRock Currently Holds
    Aug 1, 2024 - 14:04
    Here's How Much Bitcoin BlackRock Currently Holds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Crucial Warning Issued to XRP Community in Wake of This Ripple Announcement
    Aug 1, 2024 - 14:04
    Crucial Warning Issued to XRP Community in Wake of This Ripple Announcement
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Abnormal 2,764% Imbalance Stuns XRP: What's Happening?
    Here's How Much Bitcoin BlackRock Currently Holds
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD