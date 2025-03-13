Advertisement
    99% of Polygon (POL) Holders in Distress, Here's Why

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 14:51
    Polygon (POL) holders "feeling the squeeze" as 99% addresses in loss
    99% of Polygon (POL) Holders in Distress, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Polygon (POL) holders are likely not enthusiastic about ecosystem developments owing to the token’s performance. In the last 30 days, POL price volatility has triggered a downward trend, resulting in losses for 99% of ecosystem addresses.

    Polygon selling pressure grows

    In a recent update, IntoTheBlock highlighted that Polygon is not alone in this struggle. Several altcoins, including Optimism, Toncoin, Aero and Worldcoin, are also struggling. These assets have left their holders at a loss or in the red.

    That is, the current market price of these tokens is significantly lower than what most investors originally paid for them.

    Investors who committed funds to POL last year have suffered an 82.38% loss in the last 365 days. This highlights how sharp the token's decline has been and the squeeze investors feel due to POL’s price action.  

    Investors who embraced the token in early 2025 have also not been spared, as POL has dipped by 31.95% in the last 30 days. This bearish pressure on POL and predictions of possible future declines has sparked concerns among market participants.

    Analysts say liquidity outflows and selling pressure could have caused Polygon’s challenges. Notably, there have been reports of Polygon large holders selling off massively. For instance, in the last three hours, about $181,500 worth of POL has been sold, adding to the selling pressure.

    POL’s transition from MATIC fails to revive price

    Experts claim that Polygon might have difficulty climbing out of the red zone, given the strong competition it faces in the broader crypto space.

    Other layer-2 scaling solutions, such as Base and Arbitrum, have proven to be major competitors that divert attention and funds away from Polygon.

    Some have argued that Polygon’s transition from MATIC to POL has not achieved its goal. The switch was planned to enhance the ecosystem, but POL’s price outlook has remained gloomy, leaving long-term holders disappointed.

    As of this writing, POL’s price was changing hands at $0.2176, down by 2.04% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

