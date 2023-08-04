7.5 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unexpectedly Land in Voyager Wallet: Surprise or Setup?

In a stunning turn of events, the wallet of beleaguered U.S. crypto broker Voyager was inexplicably enriched with a whopping 7.45 billion Shiba Inu tokens, valued at approximately $60,754. The surprise did not end there, as additional SHIB tokens, worth more than $300,000, had been deposited into the same address just a few days prior.

The unexpected inflow of digital assets might raise eyebrows, especially considering Voyager's bankruptcy status. However, a deep dive into the on-chain transaction history has unearthed some intriguing revelations.

The source of these mysterious deposits was found to be another address linked to Voyager itself, specifically interacting solely with Shiba Inu tokens. Furthermore, this intermediary address appeared to be connected not only to Voyager but also to large centralized platforms like Coinbase, Robinhood and Crypto Com.

No surprise

Speculations arise that this intermediary address could serve as a crucial link between Voyager's main wallet and its users. Recent data from the past fortnight reveals the transfer of an astonishing 60 billion SHIB and 5 ETH tokens to this address, suggesting ongoing activity.

However, Voyager's main wallet is far from empty, housing an astonishing 1.4 trillion SHIB, equivalent to a remarkable $12 million. In addition, the wallet holds over 9,000 Ethereum tokens valued at $16.6 million, along with a range of other coins with a combined value of $26.6 million.