Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Over 300 Brands via This Partnership

Over 300 cosmetics brands now embrace SHIB payments thanks to this epic partnership

Binance Pay, the payment infrastructure arm of the leading crypto exchange, has recently joined forces with YesStyle, a major online marketplace for cosmetics and grooming products. This epic collaboration has paved the way for over 300 cosmetics brands on the platform to accept payments in various cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay, including the widely popular Shiba Inu token (SHIB).

SHIB, one of the best-liked cryptocurrencies on the market, has garnered significant attention due to its adoption as a legitimate payment method in numerous industries. Earlier collaborations with Binance Pay allowed SHIB to be accepted by airlines, travel services, rental services and even Burger King in Paris, where it was used to pay for power banks.

#Binance Pay is now accepted at @YesStyle!



You can now use Binance Pay to buy makeup, cosmetics, and more from over 300 beauty brands available in the YesStyle marketplace.



Shop today ⤵️ — Binance (@binance) August 4, 2023

The recent partnership with YesStyle has further bolstered SHIB's adoption as a payment method. Customers can now conveniently purchase products from a vast selection of cosmetics brands using their SHIB tokens, which are just one among the many cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay.

More adoption

It is not just Binance Pay that is helping Shiba Inu to achieve wider recognition. Other platforms and services, such as Alchemy Pay, NOWPayments and BitPay, have also actively embraced SHIB as a payment method, contributing to its expansion across various sectors.

While SHIB enjoys the spotlight in this partnership, it is important to note that Binance Pay supports around 70 different cryptocurrencies, including major players like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP and more.

As the popularity of digital assets continues to soar, more businesses and consumers are exploring the benefits of using cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.