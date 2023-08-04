Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Over 300 Brands via This Partnership

Fri, 08/04/2023 - 11:40
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Over 300 cosmetics brands now embrace SHIB payments thanks to this epic partnership
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Over 300 Brands via This Partnership
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance Pay, the payment infrastructure arm of the leading crypto exchange, has recently joined forces with YesStyle, a major online marketplace for cosmetics and grooming products. This epic collaboration has paved the way for over 300 cosmetics brands on the platform to accept payments in various cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay, including the widely popular Shiba Inu token (SHIB).

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand into Europe Following This Major Partnership

SHIB, one of the best-liked cryptocurrencies on the market, has garnered significant attention due to its adoption as a legitimate payment method in numerous industries. Earlier collaborations with Binance Pay allowed SHIB to be accepted by airlines, travel services, rental services and even Burger King in Paris, where it was used to pay for power banks.

The recent partnership with YesStyle has further bolstered SHIB's adoption as a payment method. Customers can now conveniently purchase products from a vast selection of cosmetics brands using their SHIB tokens, which are just one among the many cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay.

More adoption

It is not just Binance Pay that is helping Shiba Inu to achieve wider recognition. Other platforms and services, such as Alchemy Pay, NOWPayments and BitPay, have also actively embraced SHIB as a payment method, contributing to its expansion across various sectors.

While SHIB enjoys the spotlight in this partnership, it is important to note that Binance Pay supports around 70 different cryptocurrencies, including major players like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP and more.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added as New Collateral Asset by Binance

As the popularity of digital assets continues to soar, more businesses and consumers are exploring the benefits of using cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Coinbase to Make Major Move in SEC Lawsuit, Here It Is
08/04/2023 - 11:10
Coinbase to Make Major Move in SEC Lawsuit, Here It Is
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's How Much BALD Creator Made on His Rugpull
08/04/2023 - 10:53
Here's How Much BALD Creator Made on His Rugpull
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Litecoin (LTC) Halving Is Over, But Where Are Bulls?
08/04/2023 - 10:31
Litecoin (LTC) Halving Is Over, But Where Are Bulls?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin