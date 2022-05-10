678 Million XRP Shoveled by Anon Wallets, 256 Million Moved in Single Lump

Several top exchanges and anonymous wallets have transferred close to 680 million XRP; almost half of it was moved in a single chunk

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A mind-blowing 678.5 million XRP tokens have been transferred by major crypto exchanges and anonymous digital wallets over the past 24 hours, as per data shared by Whale Alert, a blockchain platform that tracks down large transactions of crypto.

A total of 256.2 million XRP were moved in a single transfer.

678.5 million XRP shifted

According to the aforementioned crypto tracker, the equivalent of $360,739,666 in Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has been shifted by several addresses that Whale Alert tagged as belonging to large centralized crypto exchanges. Some of them, however, were marked as unknown.

Among the exchanges that moved the XRP tokens were Binance, FTX, Bittrex, Bitstamp and BitGo.

These exchanges have shoveled 422.3 million XRP. However, the biggest amount of XRP that was moved in a single transaction totaled a staggering 256,234,246 coins. It was wired between wallets marked as anonymous.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 256,234,246 #XRP (133,169,213 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/mJCoKdvJXQ — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 10, 2022

Japanese car exporting company accepts XRP

As covered by U.Today earlier, Japan-based used car exporter "SBI Motor Japan" has started to accept top 10 cryptocurrencies XRP and Bitcoin as payment for exported second-hand automobiles. The company is a subsidiary of SBI Group financial giant.

Crypto payments are processed by another subsidiary of SBI Group, "SBI VC Trade," a crypto trading exchange.

"SBI Motor Japan" is, at the moment, focused on exporting used cars to Africa, and in the announcement of the news that they are launching an office in Tanzania—the first one ever in the region.

SBI has stressed that adoption of cryptocurrencies in Africa is largely progressing.

XRP price moves

In the meantime, the sixth largest digital currency, XRP, is trading at $0.5242, showing a loss of nearly 3% over the past 24 hours.

Overall, within the last month, XRP has dropped from $0.797 to the current price level, following the Bitcoin plunge.